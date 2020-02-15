Marlies Host Senators for Second Half of Home-And-Home
February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Marlies are back in action today for the second half of a home-and-home with the Belleville Senators.
Toronto evened up the Battle of Ontario regular season series last night, doubling up on the Senators 4-2. Mason Marchment kept his streak alive, scoring the Marlies' opening goal late in the first period. He has seven goals in his last four games and 17 points (12 goals, 5 assists) through 23 games. Matt Read sealed the win for the Marlies, scoring the lone goal of the third period. Read has goals (3) in three consecutive games and 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) in 36 games this season. Toronto was a perfect 6/6 on the penalty kill last night. It was the third consecutive game Toronto has not allowed a goal on the penalty kill (15/15).
Yesterday's win for Toronto snapped the Senators' seven-game win streak, and they'll certainly be looking to respond in today's rematch. Belleville leads the division and the conference with 58 points.
These divisional wins are huge for the Marlies who are looking to find consistency through this important stretch of games. When asked about the team's confidence with recent success, head coach Greg Moore commented "it's really big, it's really important." "It's a really big month for us," he continued. "Thought the team was building a lot of confidence prior to these three games. They saw a lot of the good stuff they were doing and like we've talked a lot about, not getting the results. Really happy for them now to be getting the results and start reaping the rewards of the hard work of the last five, six weeks."
Puck drops at 4:00 PM today on Leafs Nation Network. The game will also be streamed live in the Maple Leafs app.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
25-19-3-2 Overall Record 32-15-3-1
4-4-0-0 Head To Head 4-4-0-0
3-0-0-0 Streak 0-1-0-0
168 Goals For 189
162 Goals Against 154
21.1% Power Play Percentage 18.9%
78.4% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.6%
K. Agostino (22) Leading Goal Scorer J. Norris (25)
P. Aberg (38) Leading Points Scorer J. Norris (50)
K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader F. Gustavsson (13)
