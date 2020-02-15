Admirals Shutout by Moose
February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Winnipeg, MB - Eric Comnrie stopped 35 shots to lead the Manitoba Moose to a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at BellMTS Place.
It was the third time the Ads were shutout in the 2019-20 season, and the first time since Nov. 1, 2019 against Iowa. The Admirals have lost back-to-back games in regulation for just the second time in the season.
Comrie earned his first shutout of the season. It was his second career shutout of the Admirals.
Manitoba's Brent Pedersen scored the only goal of the game when he gained position on Ads defenseman Jeremy Davies and drove to the goal. He lobbed a shot over the glove of Ads goalie Troy Grosenick at 6:49 of the third period.
Grosenick finished with 21 saves in the loss.
Milwaukee concludes its three-game road trip with another game in Winnipeg to play the Moose on Monday at 2 pm. The Admirals return home to host the Iowa Wild at UWM Panther Arena Wed., Feb. 19.
