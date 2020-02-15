Game 48 Preview: Tucson at Stockton

February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #48 - Tucson (30-15-1-1) at Stockton (26-12-3-3)

7 PM MST, Stockton Arena, Stockton, CA

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Referees: Chris Waterstadt (#88), Jeremy Tufts (#78)

Linesmen: Matthieu Audet (#57) & TBD

Returning to California following a midweek split with the surging Colorado Eagles, the Roadrunners slate doesn't get any easier tonight as they take on the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames tonight.

The Heat, who are also knocking on the door and attempting to chase down Tucson for the top spot, are turning things around quickly after taking on Ontario last night.

Three Things

1) Wednesday night had to have felt like a massive relief to the Roadrunners locker room, who, for the fourth straight game, outworked and outplayed their opponents only to earn their second victory in that stretch. Despite allowing a goal on the first shot of the game, the team bounced back nicely and quickly, posting three on Colorado to effectively take the momentum and then some. One would have to imagine that the team will try to play in a similar fashion that they have since last Friday in San Diego. The starts have been one of the best parts of that style of play and again, despite the blip to start Wednesday, Tucson was the better team in the first period again. That's really going to come in handy tonight, more on that in a second.

2) Stockton's second game of the weekend comes following a contest against the rough and tough Ontario Reign Friday. Like Tucson, the home hosting Heat also played on Wednesday night and despite being outshot 41-18 by San Jose, Stockton charged back, scoring twice in the third and then was giftwrapped the overtime winner for their ninth win of the year against the Barracuda. The Heat's roster has been in flux due to lineup changes in Calgary quite a bit this season and some of their big dogs are getting it done lately. Their captain, Bryan Froese, along with Austin Czarnik and Alan Quine are three names to keep in mind this evening in terms of their offensive firepower.

3) Allowing a goal on the first shot of the game has to be mentally jarring for a goaltender but lost in the mix of the Roadrunners win Wednesday in Colorado was a strong performance from Ivan Prosvetov. It may not have contained multiple, high-danger saves that we've become accustomed to seeing from the 20-year-old but he stopped 31/33 to earn his first win since January 18, something that had to have felt good for him too. Ivan's only played one of the four games against Stockton this season, but if he can put together a performance like he had on Wednesday, the Roadrunners are in good hands.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on Wednesday's win in Colorado...

"It was a huge win for us, our whole organization, really. We've had some troubles before but it was a big mental win. We battled through, they had a lot of chances, they're a good team with good goaltending but the guys found a way and it was huge for us. Our defense did a good job too, they blocked a lot of shots in front of me."

Roadrunners goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on how much of a mental battle comes during a stretch like this for the team...

"We have great structure, on and off the ice. The coaching is great. They give me a lot of confidence. I've played a lot of hockey and not every place is like this. Jay's a good mental coach. He gives me and all the other guys confidence for sure."

Roadrunners goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on taking on Stockton tonight...

"It's always good to have a battle like this, right? It's always good to play against the good teams in our division. They're not easy games. We've prepared right."

Number to Know

10. Franchise history tonight? A goal or an assist for Brayden Burke would mean ten consecutive games with a point, something that hasn't been achieved by any player through four years of Roadrunners hockey.

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, beginning at 7:45 PM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.