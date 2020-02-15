Stars Shutout by Rampage in 2-0 Loss

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the San Antonio Rampage by a final score of 2-0 to cap a weekend series. The teams exchanged more than 50 minutes without a goal, but the Rampage scored a pair in less than a minute to propel a victory.

Texas and San Antonio opened the game with a scoreless first period. The Rampage led the way in shots with 17 and the Stars countered with 11. The total was helped by San Antonio's pair of power play chances as Taylor Fedun was whistled twice for infractions. The Stars penalty kill held to the task, earning a perfect 4-for-4 rating on the night.

The scoreless affair continued in the second period. The Stars rushed to take the lead with eight shots and skated to four consecutive power play chances. San Antonio goaltender Ville Husso and the penalty kill responded with a perfect effort in the period and game as the Stars went 0-for-5 on the night.

After a slow start to the third period, and an even goaltending duel, the Rampage began to threaten. With 12 minutes remaining in regulation, San Antonio's Cam Darcy saw the best scoring chance of the game. However, Jake Oettinger stood strong in the Texas net, making a diving save to keep the scoreless tie intact.

After more 52 minutes of play, Ryan Olsen put San Antonio on the board as he smacked in a goal off of a rebound. A minute later, Alexey Toropchenko extended the lead after collecting a pass from Dakota Joshua, who battled along the boards. The forward then ripped a shot from the left circle that snuck under Oettinger's leg and into the right corner of the net.

With hopes of leveling the score, Texas pulled Oettinger with 4:43 left in regulation to add an extra attacker. Joel L'Esperance had the best look in the final push as he sprung free in front of Husso and received a pass from Riley Tufte. Husso made one more stellar stop to keep his shutout in tack with 28 saves.

Husso earned his 13th win of the season and third shutout. Oettinger suffered the loss as he surrendered two goals on 26 shots in his 29th appearance of the season.

The Stars continue their home stretch at H-E-B Center on Friday night at 7 p.m. as they welcome in the Iowa Wild for a weekend series.

