Hot Wild No Match for Gulls

The Gulls defeated the Iowa Wild 5-2 tonight at Wells Fargo Arena, snapping Iowa's eight-game win streak, 10-game home win streak and 11 straight games with a point.

With the win, San Diego has earned points in eight of their last nine games (6-1-2-0), 13 of their last 15 contests (11-2-2-0) and 17 of their last 22 overall (13-5-3-1). The Gulls are also 5-1-1-0 their last seven road contests and 10-5-1-0 the last 16 away from home.

Chris Wideman tied a season high with three assists (also Nov. 13 vs. San Jose; 0-3=3), marking his fourth multi-point game and third multi-assist effort. His three points (all primary assists) also tied a season high set on two prior occasions (last: Nov. 15 at Ontario; 2-1=3). With 18 assists on the season, Wideman now leads San Diego in assists.

Simon Benoit tallied his fourth goal and added an assist to mark his second career multi-point game (1-1=2). Benoit has picked up five points his last five games (2-3=5).

Daniel Sprong netted his 11th goal (power-play goal) at 18:02 of the first period, his third goal his last five games (3-2=5). Sprong has 4-5=9 points his last 11 games and 7-9=16 points his last 18 games.

Isac Lundestrom scored his fourth goal at 17:19 of the second period, marking 2-4=6 points his last eight games. Chris Mueller tallied his fourth point the last five games (1-3=4) with an assist on the goal.

Blake Pietila scored at 5:26 of the third period to mark his 10th goal overall and sixth point his last six games (3-3=6). Benoit's goal came 25 seconds later at 5:51 of the third period, with Alex Broadhurst earning the lone assist, his 15th point (6-9=15).

Max Comtois sealed the win with the empty-net goal (unassisted) with 71 seconds left in regulation. The goal marked his second of the season and his ninth point his last 13 games (2-7=9).

Kevin Boyle stopped 29-of-31 shots to pick up his fifth win. Boyle improved to 3-1-1 with a 2.39 goals-against average (GAA) and .928 save percentage (SV%) his last five games. He has also posted a 1.63 GAA and .949 SV% his last three road contests.

San Diego will conclude the three-game road trip on Monday, Feb. 17 against the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena (1 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Simon Benoit

On the 5-on-3 penalty kill

I didn't think we were going to be out there for two minutes, but me and (Hakanpaa), (Chase De Leo), (Chris Mueller had some good plays. (Mueller) had no stick at one time. We did a good job, we tried to block shots and keep the puck out of the net and I think we succeeded.

On playing with Jani Hakanpaa

Well, we're two big boys. We have long sticks so we try to cut passing lanes and keep our jobs simple.

On his recent offensive production

A couple of points in a couple of games. It feels good. It was a great play by [Broadhurst] back door there. You always try to play offensive and try to keep the defensive play which is important for me. When I can get some offense, I try.

On the win

It was an important game. We're still fighting for a playoff spot so every game is important, and these two points are getting us on the right track.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

We had a game plan tonight and we really stuck with it. We were playing a really good hockey team, they've been the hottest team by far, maybe in hockey since Christmas the way they're rolling right now. We played a very simple game and I think that's encouraging when you do that and have success with it. Certainly a hard-earned two points.

On the 5-on-3 penalty kill

Wow, (Jani Hakanpaa), that's a performance for the ages. Boy did he make a statement. Sometimes you see highlight plays, you see guys scoring beautiful goals and see some things on YouTube, but if you like hockey you like that 5-on-3 and you like big No. 2 out there. He was all over the ice. It was a monster effort by him.

On the power play

It was great. [assistant coach] Dave (Urquhart) gets credit, he had a good meeting here today. I think there was enough enthusiasm out there and it looked like they had a little confidence after a tough night last night. A great rebound by the power play.

On the defense contributing offensively

You don't always count on the D producing like they did tonight, but when they do, I wouldn't call it a bonus, that's part of the game plan. When our D are involved and engaged in the play offensively, I think things tend to go a little easier and it gives the forwards another option with the puck, so those guys did a really solid job. That wasn't just the guys that ended up with points at the end of the night. I thought that all six of them back there had a super night.

