Penguins Drop 3-2 Game in Bridgeport

February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-2, on Saturday night at Webster Bank Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (25-20-3-5) put up 34 shots in a blue-collar effort, but back-to-back goals by Bridgeport's Simon HolmstrÃ¶m lifted the Sound Tigers to victory.

After a quiet start to the game, Oliver WahlstrÃ¶m whipped a shot past Casey DeSmith's blocker side with 2:18 left in the first period.

After posting 11 shots in the first period, the Penguins upped the ante to 18 bids in the middle frame, two of which went in. After collecting his own rebound, Jamie Devane put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the board midway through the second period. Joseph Blandisi later took advantage of the power play at 16:44 of the frame, putting the Penguins in the lead, 2-1.

With only 2:01 remaining before the second intermission, HolmstrÃ¶m's first goal of the night arrived, evening the score, 2-2. HolmstrÃ¶m notched his second consecutive goal and regained the lead for the Sound Tigers at 9:38 of the third period on the power play.

Despite deploying an extra attacker for most of the final three minutes of regulation, the Penguins did not muster an equalizer.

DeSmith made a total of 25 saves while manning the pipes for the Penguins, while Jared Coreau stopped 34 shots for the Sound Tigers.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Feb. 21 against the Hershey Bears. The Penguins' next game is also an Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with lower-bowl seating available for $15 and select draught beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's state-of-the-art, high-definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.

American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2020

