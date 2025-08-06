Club Tigres vs. LAFC: Leagues Cup: David Martínez BANGER Game-Winner!
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Mazatlán F.C. 2-0, Earns First Leagues Cup Win at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Fall 1-2 to C.F. Pachuca in Final Leagues Cup Match - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One
- LAFC Concludes First Phase of Leagues Cup against Tigres at BMO Stadium on Tuesday
- LAFC Signs Defender Ryan Porteous from English Club Watford F.C.
- LAFC Defeats Pachuca in Leagues Cup Shootout Following 1-1 Draw
- LAFC Continues Leagues Cup Quest against Pachuca at Bmo Stadium on Friday Night