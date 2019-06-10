Alexander's Three-Hit Night Helps Cougars Avoid Sweep

June 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





Davenport, Iowa - Blaze Alexander's three-hit night powered the Kane County Cougars (32-31) past the Quad Cities River Bandits (39-21), 9-3, on Monday night at Modern Woodmen Park. The Cougars entered the night on the verge of being swept by the River Bandits for the first time since 2017.

Quad Cities grabbed a first inning run on Freudis Nova's RBI single. Alexander tied the game on his fourth homer of the year in the second inning. Ruben Castro put Quad Cities back in front with a third inning sacrifice fly.

The Cougars erupted for six runs in the fifth inning, their most in a single at-bat this year. Alek Thomas laced a go-ahead RBI single through a shifted infield. Zack Shannon added on with an RBI single. Eddie Hernandez provided the big blow with a bases-clearing triple to extend the lead to 7-2.

Quad Cities got a run in the bottom of the fifth, but that was the final tally the Cougars gave up on the night.

Michel Gelabert (2-1) earned his second win. The lefty tossed five innings, allowed three runs on five hits and struck out six batters. Chester Pimentel and Kai-Wei Lin both pitched two shutout innings and combined for seven strikeouts. Matt Rupenthal (2-1) suffered the loss. He allowed four runs over 4.1 innings.

The Cougars scored their final two runs in the ninth on singles by Alexander and Joe Gillette.

The Cougars are 3.5 games back of the Burlington Bees for the first-half Wild Card spot with seven games to play until the All-Star Break. Burlington comes to Northwestern Medicine Field for the start of a three-game series Tuesday night. First pitch is schedule for 6:30 P.M. Purchase tickets by calling 630-232-8811 or on kccougars.com.

