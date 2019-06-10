Danner Goes Deep Again in 10-4 Lugnuts Loss
June 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
EASTLAKE, OH - Midwest League Player of the Week Hagen Danner homered and delivered an RBI single, but the Lansing Lugnuts (28-34) lost to the Lake County Captains (37-26), 10-4, on Monday night at Classic Park.
The Lugnuts split the four-game series with the Captains, and now have a record of 4-3 on their 11-game, 10-day, three-city road trip.
Danner became the first Lugnut honored by the Midwest League with a weekly award after going 6-for-16 with two walks, a triple, three homers and seven runs batted in during the week of June 3-9.
He celebrated by staying hot at the plate, flaring a run-scoring single to right in a three-run Lugnuts second inning, and then struck again leading off the seventh, blasting an opposite-field drive to right field to tie Jake Brodt for the team lead with his eighth home run.
Ruben Cardenas singled, tripled and hit a three-run homer for the Captains, who scored two runs in the first inning and five in the second against Lansing starter Troy Watson (Loss, 1-1).
Watson was followed to the mound by relievers Josh Hiatt and Mike Pascoe who plunked three batters apiece, tying the Midwest League single-game record with six combined HBPs by one team. The record had been set by the Peoria Chiefs' pitchers against, coincidentally, the Lugnuts at Cooley Law School Stadium on May 3, 2017.
Captains starter Cody Morris (Win, 4-2) allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings, striking out five.
In the loss, Nick Podkul, Ryan Gold and Reggie Pruitt each joined Danner in collecting two hits.
The Nuts next travel onward to South Bend, opening up a four-game, three series with the Cubs at Four Winds Field, including a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Lansing returns to Michigan's state capital for a three-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods from June 14-16, including Star Wars Night with post-game LAFCU Fireworks on Saturday, July 15th. To live the Lug Life and purchase tickets to Sunday or throughout the 2019 season, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
