Cubs Swept by Loons and Fall in Finale 8-3

June 10, 2019 - South Bend Cubs





Midland, MI: The South Bend Cubs first half playoff chances took a hit on Monday night after dropping the series finale against the Great Lakes Loons by a final of 8-3 with the Loons completing the sweep. In the four game series, the Loons scored at least eight runs in each of the four nights with their offense coming to life.

South Bend broke through in the top of the 1st inning for their first lead of the series when Jonathan Sierra poked a ball up the middle for an infield single. Scoring from third base was Andy Weber, who picked up South Bend's first hit earlier in the inning.

After two shutout innings to start, Peyton Remy ran into trouble in the bottom of the 3rd when the Loons walked four times against the right-hander. On a two run double, Dan Robinson delivered the dagger of the inning and made it a 4-1 Great Lakes lead.

After Remy departed, Brendan King made his second appearance in the Midwest League this season with 2.1 innings of two run baseball.

With a 5-1 Loons lead at the time, South Bend mounted a rally after not getting much off of opposing starter Jose Martinez. Martinez struck out six batters and allowed just a run through five innings of work. The first reliever Justin Bruihl allowed four consecutive South Bend hits, including two RBI knocks from from Jonathan Sierra and Chris Morel to make it 5-3.

With the tying run at first base in Cole Roederer, Zach Willeman entered the game to pitch for the Loons and struck out Rafelin Lorenzo with a chance for the Cubs to tie it. Willeman would strike out seven total Cubs.

With the loss, South Bend falls to 33-28 and will head home to begin a four-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch from Four Winds Field tomorrow night is set for 7:05.

