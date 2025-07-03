Cubs Overwhelmed by Chiefs Offense in 21-2 Defeat

July 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The South Bend Cubs (28-49) were on the receiving end of a Peoria Chiefs (32-44) avalanche Wednesday night, taking a 21-2 loss at Dozer Park. Peoria set season highs in runs, hits, and doubles, scoring at least 20 runs in a game for the first time since 2004. The Chiefs also tallied 21 hits, clearing 20 in that category for the first time since 2017.

Despite the final score, South Bend scored first for the eighth consecutive game, striking in the top of the first inning. Center fielder Carter Trice and third baseman Jefferson Rojas ripped consecutive singles to start the game, Rojas pushing his on-base streak to 14 games. Shortstop Cristian Hernandez would plate Trice with a sacrifice fly, giving the Cubs an early lead.

On the other side, No. 27 Cubs prospect Drew Gray made the start for South Bend, returning from the 60-Day Injured List and a rehab assignment in Arizona. Gray was solid through two innings, allowing the tying run on a double from center fielder Won-Bin Cho but striking out three. However, after Hernandez restored the Cubs' lead with his fifth home run of the season in the top of the third inning, Peoria broke out at the plate. It started with first baseman Josh Kross, who belted a go-ahead grand slam on the first pitch in the bottom of the third. Gray completed the third inning but would go on to take the loss, as the Cubs trailed 5-2 at that point.

From there, the Chiefs would bat around twice and score 16 more runs. They blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth, as second baseman Tre Richardson put Peoria in double digits with a two-run double. Another five runs touched home in the fifth, with catcher Ryan Campos doubling in two to headline the inning. After adding one run in the sixth, Peoria went back to the well with five in the seventh.

Overall, the Chiefs posted 13 hits with runners in scoring position, totaling as many hits as the Cubs did at bats in such situations. All nine Peoria starters finished with multiple hits and at least one run scored. Kross led the way with a three-hit, six-RBI performance, while designated hitter Travis Honeyman and Campos each also recorded three hits.

For South Bend, Hernandez moved his on-base streak to 15 games, tallying two extra-base hits and two RBI. The Cubs couldn't do much more against Peoria starter Jason Savacool, who covered 4.1 innings. The Chiefs' bullpen was even better, shutting out South Bend across 4.2 frames to end the game.

The Chiefs and Cubs will play one more game in Peoria at 6:45 PM ET on Thursday before closing the series with three games in South Bend this weekend.







