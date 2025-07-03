Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (5:35 PM Start vs Lake County)

July 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, July 3, 2025 l Game #77 (12)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 5:35 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (5-6, 40-37) at Dayton Dragons (4-7, 25-51)

LH Matt Wilkinson (2-8, 4.80) vs. RH Luke Hayden (1-3, 3.54)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of a three-game set at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Wednesday: Lake County 9, Dayton 2. The Captains broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning and added two more in the fifth to take a commanding lead of 7-1. Johnny Ascanio hit his third home run of the year for Dayton, a solo shot in the sixth. The Dragons had just four hits after collecting only five in each of the last two games Sunday and Tuesday. Victor Acosta had a triple.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons scored 52 runs in the six-game series at Lansing, their highest total in any series since the MWL went to a six-game series format in 2021 (they scored 50 runs in a six-game set at Lansing, August 10-15, 2021). The Dragons had 30 extra base hits in the series, also their highest total in a series over the last five years (they had 28 in a six-game set, May 10-15, 2022).

Despite their recent slump, in the Second Half season (11 games), the Dragons still rank within the top four in the Midwest League in runs (73), batting average (.272), doubles (25), and slugging percentage (.431).

June Team Leaders: Carlos Jorge hit .302 in June with one home run, five doubles, one triple, and seven stolen bases. Leo Balcazar hit .281 with two homers and seven doubles. On the mound, Adam Serwinowski posted a 1.88 ERA in five starts.

Yerlin Confidan in his last seven games is 12 for 30 (.400) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 9 RBI, and 7 runs scored. However, he is 1 for 12 in his last 3 G.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in 10 straight games and 14 of his last 15. In those 15 G, he is 20 for 64 (.313) with 3 HR, 4 2B, 10 RBI.

Carlos Jorge has hit safely in 9 of his last 10 games. In those 10 G, he is 16 for 42 (.381) with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 8 RBI, and 5 stolen bases.

Anthony Stephan in his last nine games is 13 for 38 (.342) with 1 home run, 5 doubles, 1 triple, and 8 RBI.

Carter Graham over his last five games is 8 for 20 (.400) with a home run, double, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Jack Moss in his first three games since joining the Dragons has gone 4 for 9 (.444) with 1 double and 3 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has an ERA of 1.99 on the year, tied for first in the MWL among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Reliever Trey Braithwaite over his last six outings: 13.1 IP, 2 ER, 1.35 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Friday, July 4 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 11.20) at Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (0-7, 4.24)

Saturday, July 5 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.13) at Lake County LH Caden Favors (2-7, 4.87)

Sunday, July 6 (1:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (3-3, 4.87) at Lake County LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.34)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







