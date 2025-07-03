Quad Cities Gets Four Early Runs, Tops Kernels 4-3

July 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Davenport, IA - Quad Cities grabbed an early 4-0 lead and never looked back Tuesday night, topping Cedar Rapids 4-3 in game three of the series.

After dropping game two, the Quad Cities' offense got started in the bottom of the first inning in game three. Erick Torres led off with a single, then with one out, Sam Kulasingum singled to plate Torres to put the River Bandits on top 1-0. One batter later, Kallan Moss singled up the middle to bring home Kulasingam and make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Quad Cities added a run. Canyon Brown drilled a two-out double to left, then came around to score on a throwing error to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the third, the River Bandits extended their lead. With two down in the inning, Carson Roccaforte worked a walk and moved up to second on a steal. One batter later, Chris Brito lined a double down the third base line to score Roccaforte and make it 4-0.

The four runs of support were more than enough for Quad Cities starter Felix Arronde. The Bandits' right-hander allowed only one hit through five innings of scoreless work with five strikeouts and just one walk.

With Arronde out of the game, the Kernels got on the board in the top of the sixth inning. Caden Kendle doubled to lead off the frame, then Kyle DeBarge singled and moved up to second on a steal. The next batter, Billy Amick, then lined a double to right to bring both runners around to score to make it 4-2.

Trailing by a pair of runs, the Kernels' bullpen kept the deficit right there. Jacob Kisting did not allow a run in two innings of work, and behind him, Kade Bragg tossed three perfect innings to keep it a two-run game.

In the top of the ninth, the Kernels sparked a rally. With one out, Andy Lugo singled and moved to third on an error before coming home to score on a dropped third strike to cut it to a 4-3 game, but it was not enough as Quad Cities took game three over the Kernels.

With the loss, the Kernels drop to 4-8 in the second half and to 1-2 in the series with the River Bandits. Game four is set for 6:35 Friday evening back home in Cedar Rapids. Cole Peschl gets the start for Cedar Rapids against Drew Beam.







Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.