Early Surge Secures Bandits' Series Win over Kernels
July 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits' did all their damage in the first three innings on Thursday, as they defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 4-3 in a game three rubber match at Modern Woodmen Park.
Back-to-back one out hits staked Quad Cities' starter Felix Arronde to a 2-0 lead four batters into the bottom of the first with Sam Kulasingam and Callan Moss tallying a pair of RBI-singles off Kernels' starter Jose Olivares. The latter knock extended Moss's High-A-leading RBI total to 60.
Canyon Brown's two-out double kept Quad Cities at the plate in the second and ultimately culminated in a 3-0 River Bandits' lead when an Andy Lugo error allowed Erick Torres to reach and Brown to score from second.
The River Bandits sprung for another two-out double in the third, this time from Chris Brito, who drove in Carson Roccaforte to push his club up by four.
The cushion was more than enough for Arronde, who faced just two over the minimum over 5.0-scoreless innings, including five strikeouts. The effort lowered the 22-year-old's ERA to 2.79, good for the fourth-best mark in the Midwest League.
Cedar Rapids eventually broke into the run column in the sixth, tagging Bandits' reliever Marlin Willis for three inning-opening hits, culminating in a two-run double off the bat of Billy Amick. Willis would limit the damage and keep Quad Cities up 4-2, stranding Amick at third and then navigating around a leadoff walk in the seventh.
Tommy Molsky and Zachary Cawyer closed out the game for Quad Cities, with Molsky earning his fifth hold with a scoreless eighth, before Cawyer collected his team-leading sixth save, despite allowing a run on a dropped third strike in the ninth.
Arronde (3-4) took home his summer's third win in the showing, while Olivares (3-3) was tagged with the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) over a 3.0-inning start.
Quad Cities returns to action tomorrow night, kicking off a fresh three-game series against the Kernels at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Drew Beam (4-6, 2.95) is scheduled to get the start for the River Bandits opposite Cedar Rapids' Cole Peschl. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
