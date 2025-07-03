Mendez, TinCaps Two-Hit Lugs

July 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Miguel Mendez struck out nine batters in six scoreless innings, and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-4, 39-38) silenced the Lansing Lugnuts (5-6, 41-36), 2-0, on a sold-out Thursday night at Parkview Field.

The Lugnuts were held two hits - a Jonny Butler double in the second inning and a Butler single in the fifth inning.

The Nuts rallied in the ninth with a pair of walks off Cole Paplham, getting Ryan Lasko to first and Rodney Green, Jr. to third with two outs. But Paplham retired Butler on a groundout to shortstop, completing the shutout.

The only runs in the game came via a Leo De Vries RBI double in the first inning and Ryan Jackson RBI single in the fifth inning.

Lansing starter Jake Garland went five innings, allowing those two runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two. Henry Gómez followed with a scoreless sixth and Jack Mahoney worked the seventh and eighth without allowing a hit.

The series now shifts to Lansing, where the gates will open at 4:45 p.m. on Independence Day, Vintage Baseball will be played from 5-6 p.m., and the Lugnuts and TinCaps will resume their series at 7:05 p.m. in a matchup of prospects Steven Echavarria vs. Isaiah Lowe. A LAFCU Fireworks Spectacular will follow the game. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







