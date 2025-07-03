TinCaps Win Pitcher's Duel in front of Eighth Largest Crowd in Parkview Field History

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In front of the eighth-largest crowd in Parkview Field history (8,852), the Fort Wayne TinCaps completed their fifth shutout of the season, defeating the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) 2-0.

Fort Wayne (8-4, 39-38) starter Miguel Mendez completed his third quality start of the season and the team's 12th. The 23-year-old right-hander pitched six innings for the second consecutive start, allowing just two hits, tying a career-high with nine strikeouts. Mendez walked the first two batters of the game and did not issue a free pass after that. Since being called up on May 9, his 1.87 ERA and 51 strikeouts are both second in the Midwest League.

Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) continued his hot streak by starting the scoring off with an RBI double in the first frame. He has an extra base hit in every game of the series and is batting .341 in his last 11 games.

Third baseman Ryan Jackson added on the second and final tally with an RBI single in the fifth. The 2024 17th round pick out of USC has reached in all 13 games with the TinCaps since being called up from Lake Elsinore two weeks ago.

Lansing (5-7, 41-37) only mustered two hits as TinCap relievers Bodi Rascon and Cole Paplham did not allow a hit in three scoreless innings. Paplham recorded his first save of the season.

