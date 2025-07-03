'Caps Fall to Loons, 5-2

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell for a second-straight time to open a series for the first time this season as part of a 5-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in front of 6,037 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan managed just one hit in the final five innings as they struggled to generate their top-ranked offense, finishing 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position while striking out 12 times in the defeat.

Both teams traded individual tallies in the first inning as Loons outfielder Kendall George crossed the plate on an RBI single by Mike Sirota before Josue Briceño added an RBI groundout in the bottom half. The Loons then collected a pair of runs in the second inning as Sirota came through with a two-run single, forging Great Lakes back in front 3-1. Meanwhile, Loons starting pitcher Wyatt Crowell allowed just four baserunners the following four frames as Great Lakes saw an RBI single from Josue De Paula in the fourth -and a solo homer from shortstop Jordan Thompson - increase the lead to 5-1. The 'Caps responded in the bottom of the sixth as Briceño blasted a home run over the right field wall - a ball that left his bat at 112 MPH - cutting the Loons' edge to 5-2. The Whitecaps failed to rally in the final three innings, however, as Loons relievers Alex Makarewich and Carson Hobbs combined for three scoreless frames with six strikeouts to slam the door and send West Michigan to the 5-2 loss.

Great Lakes improves to 40-36 and 6-5 overall while West Michigan falls to 52-24 and 8-3 overall. Makarewich (2-1) secures his second win with 1.1 scoreless innings while Hobbs gets his sixth save, tossing 1.2 scoreless frames with three punchouts. Whitecaps starting pitcher Rayner Castillo (2-5) suffers his fifth loss, allowing three runs through 3.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps drop the first two games of a series for the first time since July 24 of last year, when they fell to the Lansing Lugnuts in consecutive games.

