Homestand Alert: July 4-6 vs. Fort Wayne
July 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts, High-A affiliate of the Athletics, welcome in the Fort Wayne TinCaps for a special three-game series this week beginning on Independence Day at Jackson® Field™.
- 7:05 p.m., Friday, 4th of July: Vintage Baseball / Independence Day / LAFCU Fireworks. Gates open at 4:45 p.m. for the biggest regular season game of the year! Drop in early for a 5 p.m. Vintage Baseball Match, then enjoy caricatures, face painting, balloon twisting, magic, and more, as the Lugnuts play the TinCaps, followed by a LAFCU 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Starting pitcher: A's No. 11 prospect Steven Echavarria.
- 7:05 p.m., Saturday, July 5: Fiesta Locos with Tacos & Tallboys / Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway / LAFCU Fireworks. The Lugnuts play as the Lansing Locos in a special Copa de la Diversión fiesta! The first 1,000 fans receive a Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Miss Dig 811. Enjoy two tacos for $5, 16-oz. tallboys for $5, live music, food trucks, and a pre-game plaza party, followed by LAFCU Fireworks. Starting pitcher: A's No. 29 prospect Tzu-Chen Sha.
- 1:05 p.m., Sunday, July 6: Capital City Market Kids Day / Joe Torre - Safe at Home. The Lugnuts have teamed up with Minor League Baseball and Joe Torre Safe at Home for a huge baseball card giveaway, plus postgame Kids Run the Bases and an Extra Inning of fun afterward at Capital City Market with free ice cream! Starting pitcher: Grant Judkins.
Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500.
Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2025
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (5:35 PM Start vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Homestand Alert: July 4-6 vs. Fort Wayne - Lansing Lugnuts
- 'Caps Fall to Loons, 5-2 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cubs Overwhelmed by Chiefs Offense in 21-2 Defeat - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Make Dozer Park History in 21-2 Drubbing - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.