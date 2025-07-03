TinCaps Game Information: July 3 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)

July 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-4, 38-38) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (5-6, 40-37)

Thursday, July 3 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 77 of 131

RHP Miguel Mendez (4-2, 2.17 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Garland (4-2, 4.52 ERA)

LAST GAME: TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) collected his second consecutive multi-hit game in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 8-2 loss against the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) on Wednesday night.

THURSDAY NIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA: The TinCaps will be away on Independence Day for the first time since 2008, the year before Parkview Field opened. The organization will be hosting its annual USA Celebration on Thursday night in the final home game against Lansing. 8 of the top 10 crowds in Parkview Field history have come on July 4, the record being 9,508 on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Last year's Independence Day matchup against Lansing drew a franchise second-best 9,337.

MENDEZ MAGIC: Eight outings into his time with Fort Wayne, Miguel Mendez continues to showcase his plus-stuff on the mound. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 28.7% (60-209) of the batters he's faced. Since his debut on May 9, Mendez's 2.17 ERA (9 ER) is 4th in the MWL amongst arms with at least 30 innings pitched, while his 42 strikeouts are tied for 9th. The flamethrower has hit 100 mph nine times this season and on June 6 went a career-long six innings, striking out seven and outdueling Marlins top prospect Thomas White. On May 23, the 22-year-old tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. After giving up a run in the first his last time out, Mendez retired nine in a row, striking out six across six innings. He's struck out at least five batters in nine of his 11 total starts this year.

MUTANTE MADNESS: After a triple to center field and a single on Wednesday, No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries has reached base in 9 of his last 10 games. De Vries has 6 multi-hit affairs in those 10 games. Since June 21, he is slashing .351/.510/.486 with three doubles, a triple, 8 RBI, and 11 walks. After an RBI double in the first inning of the series opener, De Vries beat a throw home after an error to put Fort Wayne up a pair. He later singled and scored in the seventh.

COBRA KAI: After hitting in the middle of the order in both games against Great Lakes over the weekend, Kai Roberts walked three times in Tuesday's victory out of the leadoff spot. Roberts has three straight multi-walk games. The No. 23 Padres prospect also collected two hits in the win, giving him his second multi-hit game at Parkview Field since being called up from Lake Elsinore in May.

WHISTLING WISSMAN: TinCaps' right-handed reliever Nick Wissman worked 1 1/3 scoreless frames on Wednesday without allowing a hit. The Dayton, OH native has surrendered one hit in his last four outings and hasn't given up a run since May 30. Dating back to June 4, Wissman is just one of two relievers in the Midwest League to not allow a run while throwing at least 10 innings, with the other being fellow TinCap right-hander Garrett Hawkins.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo leads all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 33 free passes in the last 28 games, which includes two three-walk showings in last week's series against the Loons. Across the stretch, he has walked 27.5% of the time. Verdugo has walked in eight of his last 12 games with 15 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now tied for 5th in the Midwest League with 48 walks, tied for 6th with 10 home runs, and tied for 9th with 27 extra-base hits.

KARP WALK: TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios drew three walks Wednesday night and has now reached safely in nine of his last ten games. In that stretch, he is tied for fourth in the Midwest League with 10 free passes granted, just like teammate Kai Roberts. Karpathios has walked 48 times this season and is now tied for the team lead with Rosman Verdugo. The duo is tied for fourth in the league in walks drawn, along with Carson Roccaforte of Quad Cities, who Fort Wayne will see next week.

THE OUTSTANDING OSWALDO: TinCap catcher Oswaldo Linares collected another two-hit game on Wednesday night. After starting the season batting 1-for-22 in April, Linares is hitting .296 in 67 plate appearances dating back to May 2 and has reached base safely in 15 of his last 18 games. The 22-year-old backstop launched his first home run of the season on June 19 against Dayton - a no-doubt 372-foot shot to left field.







