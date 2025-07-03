Clark's Chop Sets off Fireworks in Walk-Off

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps trailed by a run going into the eighth inning when they pulled off a late rally to walk-off the Great Lakes Loons 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 8,608 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps had just three base hits going into the eighth when Josue Briceño tied the ballgame on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Then, the 'Caps finished the job in the tenth, as Max Clark scored Seth Stephenson on a single -- known as a Baltimore Chop -- coupled with a throwing error by Loons first baseman Kyle Nevin, completing the walk-off winner.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Colin Fields was dynamite, allowing just one baserunner through the first three innings before Loons outfielder Zyhir Hope broke the scoreless tie with a solo homer in the fourth, putting Great Lakes in front 1-0. Meanwhile, Loons starter Sean Linan was lights out, as he combined with relievers Evan Shaw and Reynaldo Yean for seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts before the 'Caps broke through in the eighth on the bases-loaded hit by pitch, tying the game at one. Neither side could break through in the ninth, as Whitecaps reliever Micah Ashman retired the Loons in order before Great Lakes escaped with an inning-ending double play in the bottom half, sending the game into extras tied at one.

West Michigan reliever Carlos Lequerica slammed the door on a shutout tenth inning with a double play, keeping the game deadlocked. Then, Clark came through in the bottom of the tenth, as he skipped the ball high over the mound before an errant throw allowed Stephenson to cross the plate, completing the comeback victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 9-3 in the second half and 53-24 overall, while the Loons fall to 6-6 in the second half and 40-37 overall. Lequerica (6-0) gets his sixth win of the season with a scoreless inning pitched while Loons reliever Joseilyn Gonzalez (1-2) suffers his second loss, giving up the winning run in the tenth. The Whitecaps have now won 24 games at home this season, with a third of them (eight) being walk-off winners.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps move this series to Midland for the Fourth of July celebration at Dow Diamond as this six-game series continues against the Great Lakes Loons on Friday at 7:05 pm. Pitchers Hayden Minton and Maddux Bruns get the starts for the 'Caps and Loons. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







