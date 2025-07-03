Sky Carp Hit, Walk Their Way to 12-5 Win

BELOIT - The Sky Carp celebrated America's birthday in style Thursday night with a 12-5 win in front of a sellout crowd at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp belted out 10 hits and drew 13 walks as they defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers before the skies lit up with an incredible postgame fireworks display that left the thousands of fans giving a standing ovation.

The Carp opened the scoring with three runs in the third inning on just one hit (a Micah McDowell RBI single) as they drew five walks.

They added a pair more in the third on a two-run homer by Jay Beshears to make it 5-0. The Carp continued to pour it on in the fourth inning, scoring two more times on a sacrifice fly by Connor Caskenette and an RBI single from Beshears.

After the Timber Rattlers scored three times in the seventh to make it 7-3, the Carp capped the scoring with five runs on just three hits in the eighth, including a two-run homer by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart in the eighth.

Brandon White threw five scoreless innings to earn the win for the Carp, while Jack Sellinger capped the game by throwing the final two frames.

The Sky Carp will now travel to Appleton to take on the Timber Rattlers for the remaining three games in the series.

The team will return home on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series against Dayton at 6:05 p.m.

