Rattlers Go Out of Control in Loss at Beloit

July 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







BELOIT, WI - The series finale between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium on Thursday night was tough on the visitors. Wisconsin pitchers allowed twelve runs on ten hits and thirteen walks in a 12-5 defeat at the hands of their in-state rivals.

Beloit (37-41 overall, 7-5 second half) scored three runs on one hit in the bottom of the second inning. Wisconsin starting pitcher Ryan Birchard, who set down the Sky Carp in order on fourteen pitches in the first inning, walked the first two batters in the second. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Birchard got the first out on a popup. Then, Micah McDowell's bloop to shallow right dropped in off the glove of second baseman Juan Baez trying to make a tough catch and the runner from third scored.

Birchard walked the next batter to load the bases before getting the second out of the frame on a flyout to center with the runners holding their spots. However, that was Birchard's 35th pitch of the inning and 49th of the game. Wisconsin went to the bullpen for Jack Seppings to try to get out of the frame.

Seppings walked the first two batters he faced to force in two runs before getting the final out of the inning with Wisconsin trailing 3-0.

In the third inning, Jay Beshears hit a two-run home run with one out for a 5-0 lead.

The score moved to 7-0 in favor of the Sky Carp in the fourth inning when they loaded the bases with no outs against Seppings. The first out was a strikeout. Then, Connor Caskenette walked with Jay Beshears lining a home run to left.

Wisconsin (37-40, 3-9) managed a rally in the sixth inning after Brandon White, the Beloit starter, left the game. White pitched five scoreless innings, allowed two hits, walked two, and struck out four.

Holt Jones, White's replacement, was not nearly as solid. Jones walked two of the first three batters he faced in the sixth before getting the second out. Then, he lost the strike zone as Wisconsin did all their damage without a hit in the frame.

First, Baez drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Tayden Hall also walked on four pitches to force home a run. Kay-Lan Nicasia was hit by the next pitch to force in another run. Jones would get a strike to Luiyin Alastre before grazing him with the next offering to give the Rattler their third run of the inning and bring the tying run to the plate.

Beloit called in Xavier Meachem to face Victor Torres, the ninth Wisconsin hitter of the inning. Torres hit a sharp grounder up the middle that was snagged by Lara at short. Lara sprinted to second to get the force play on Alastre to end the inning.

Bayden Root, Wisconsin's third pitcher of the night, kept the Sky Carp off the scoreboard while he was on the mound. He entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning and got the final out. Root would work a scoreless fifth, sixth, and seventh innings while allowing one hit, walking none, and striking out two over his 3-1/3 innings

Miles Langhorne was called in from the Wisconsin bullpen to pitch the bottom of the eighth, but it did not go well. A lead-off walk to Lara was followed by a two-run home run by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart. Langhorne walked the next three batters with just two strikes out of thirteen pitches - one of the balls was an automatic ball on a pitch timer violation. Wisconsin manager Victor Estevez, pitching coach Mike O'Neal, and trainer Paul Gonzales came out to the mound to check on Langhorne after the last walk and that was all for him.

Alastre was called in from right field to try to finish the game. However, he issued one more walk to force in a run. Caskenette had a sacrifice fly. Beshears singled for his third hit of the game to reload the bases. McDowell added one final run with a single to right.

The Rattlers scored twice in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI double by Blake Burke, who had two hits, and a sacrifice fly by Jadher Areinamo to account for the final score.

Beloit wins this series 2-1 with wins on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The series moves to Neuroscience Group Field on Friday night. Jaron DeBerry (2-1, 4.20) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Karson Milbrandt (0-4, 3.35) is set to start for the Sky Carp. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

Celebrate Independence Day at Neuroscience Group Field with a special ticket package that includes a ticket to the game with a seat on the Home Run Porch, a Ballpark Buffet, two beverages and a Patriotic Timber Rattlers T-shirt that is available at this link. There is also an offer of two free reserved bleacher tickets available for this Military Appreciation game in advance for active or retired military personnel by providing Military ID to Vet Tix through this link or by coming to the Timber Rattlers box office with Military ID. There are fireworks set for after the game with Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the fireworks.

Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear Military Appreciation jerseys for this game. The jerseys are available in online auctions at this link. Both auctions end on Sunday, July 6 with one auction ending at 6:30pm and the other auction ending at 7:00pm. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 000 003 002 - 5 5 0

BEL 032 200 05x - 12 10 0

HOME RUN:

BEL:

Jay Beshears (4th, 1 on in 3rd off Jack Seppings, 1 out)

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (1st, 1 on in 9th off Miles Langhorne, 0 out)

WP: Brandon White (3-3)

LP: Ryan Birchard (2-5)

TIME: 3:10

ATTN: 3,150







Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2025

