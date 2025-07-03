Chiefs Make Dozer Park History in 21-2 Drubbing

PEORIA, IL - A crowd of 2,545 saw a historic outburst at Dozer Park on Wednesday night. The Peoria Chiefs erupted for 20 unanswered runs in a dominant 21-2 win over the South Bend Cubs, marking a single-game record for most runs scored in a single-game at Dozer Park.

It was also the first time since September 2, 2004, that the Chiefs have scored 20 or more runs in a game. The Chiefs finished three runs shy of their single-game franchise record. Peoria plated 24 runs in a win over Quad Cities on August 26, 1986.

After a Christian Hernandez home run gave South Bend a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, Peoria flipped the game on its head with a relentless offensive explosion, scoring in six consecutive innings to put the game far out of reach.

Josh Kross delivered the game's biggest blow in the bottom of the third inning, launching a grand slam to left field with the bases loaded and no outs to give the Chiefs a 5-2 lead. He finished with six RBIs on the night, matching his career high set earlier this year in April with Palm Beach.

Peoria kept pouring it on from there. The fourth inning featured three straight RBI singles from Ryan Campos, Kross, and Miguel Villarroel, followed by a two-run double to right field by Tre Richardson that pushed the lead to 10-2.

In the fifth inning, the Chiefs kept their foot on the gas. Travis Honeyman, Kross, and Campos each delivered RBI hits, and Zach Levenson added an RBI fielder's choice to extend the margin to 15-2.

Peoria tacked on another run in the sixth inning when a ground ball from Honeyman led to a fielding error by shortstop Christian Hernandez, allowing a run to score and making it 16-2.

The seventh inning brought even more damage. After the first two batters reached base, Tre Richardson drove in a run with a single. With one out and the bases loaded, Honeyman capped his big night with a two-run double to left, making it 19-2. Levenson followed with a single to right to bring home the 20th run. A few batters later, Chase Adkison came off the bench and delivered an RBI single, scoring Honeyman for Peoria's final run of the night.

On the mound, right-hander Jason Savacool turned in a solid outing, allowing two runs over 4 1/3 innings. The bullpen was nearly flawless, as Jawilme Ramirez, Angel Gonzalez, and Dionys Rodriguez combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four.

The historic night featured production up and down the lineup, as every player who stepped to the plate recorded a hit. Peoria finished with 22 hits on the night, the most in a single game since August 4, 2017.

Peoria will look to take all three games at home from South Bend on Thursday, with right-hander Chen-Wei Lin scheduled to start. First pitch is set for 5:45 p.m. The Chiefs will celebrate the holiday a day early by wearing special patriotic jerseys. Fans can take advantage of Throwback Thursday specials, including $2 drafts, $2 sodas, and $4 craft beers, presented by Busch Light. After the game, stick around for a spectacular fireworks show, presented by CEFCU.







