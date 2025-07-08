Bullpen, Frederick Deliver in Quad Cities' Win over Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Indiana - Quad Cities' bullpen ate up eight innings and Carter Frederick drove in all three River Bandits runs, as the Royals High-A affiliate defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps- High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres- 3-2 on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

The contest, Quad Cities' first at Parkview Field since 2022, featured two completely different starts. While Ian Koenig delivered 6.0-scoreless for Fort Wayne, Josh Hansell's outing lasted just one inning, with the right-hander departing due to injury before the start of the second frame.

Andrew Morones, the first of four River Bandits relievers used in the series-opener, completed the second inning of the game on short notice scorelessly, but saw the TinCaps jump in front 1-0 in the third on Brendan Durfee's sacrifice-fly.

Jacob Widener stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth and then worked around a Durfee single in the fifth.

After Tommy Molsky notched a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless sixth, Frederick delivered his first of two RBI-swings, tying the game in the top of the seventh with a run-scoring single off Fernando Sanchez.

Molsky returned to the hill with a scoreless seventh, but Fort Wayne retook the lead in the eighth, as Braedon Karpathios launched an opposite-field solo shot off Nicholas Regalado.

A Daniel Vazquez walk, a Callan Moss single, and a wild pitch thrown by TinCaps right-hander Cole Paplham put the tying and go-ahead runs into scoring position for Quad Cities in the top of the ninth. After Carson Roccaforte drew a walk to load the bases, Frederick came through again, dropping the go-ahead two-run single into right field to give the Bandits a 3-2 lead, their first of the game.

Regalado (2-0) then slammed the door with a one-two-three bottom of the ninth and secured his second win of the season and Quad Cities' first against the Padres affiliate since 2023. Paplham (0-2) was tagged with both the loss and a blown save (2) in the one-inning effort.

The River Bandits return to Parkview Field for game two of the six-game series tomorrow afternoon and send Logan Martin (7-3, 4.01) to the mound opposite Fort Wayne's Sam Whiting (0-1, 6.00). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET.







