Cubs Go Quietly in Series Finale, End June with 6-1 Loss

June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The South Bend Cubs (28-47) came up short in their series finale and June finale against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (43-32) on Sunday afternoon. With a 6-1 loss, the Cubs finished June with a 14-11 record and are still above .500 at 5-4 in the second half. They'll leave Cedar Rapids with a 4-2 series victory.

Just as they had in each of the week's previous five games, the Cubs scored first on Sunday. With one out in the third inning, designated hitter Carter Trice walked, stretching his on-base streak to 32 games. He then stole both second and third, coming around to score on a high throw to third base from Cedar Rapids catcher Jaime Ferrer.

The Cubs ultimately took three walks in that third inning, chasing Kernels starting pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo from the game early. The Cedar Rapids bullpen was incredible to make up for Hidalgo's lost outs, though, piecing together 6.1 scoreless innings. Left-hander Kade Bragg did most of the work as the winning pitcher, turning in three shutout frames.

On the other side, South Bend starter Connor Schultz looked sharp early in his third start of the season, needing 38 pitches to work through three scoreless innings. However, he left the game with trainer Nick Roberts after allowing a leadoff double in the fourth, forcing the Cubs to call upon lefty Evan Taylor for two innings. Cedar Rapids would turn the leadoff double into the tying run, as catcher Jaime Ferrer singled to level the score at 1-1.

With Taylor still on the mound in the fifth inning, the Kernels took the lead with a pair of runs. Batting with the bases loaded and one out, right fielder Misael Urbina bounced a sure double-play ball to shortstop. Cristian Hernandez made the flip the second, but Reginald Preciado airmailed the throw first, allowing two runs to score. Right-hander Johzan Oquendo kept the Cubs within a 3-1 deficit after the miscue, posting two scoreless innings.

The game got away from the Cubs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Right-hander Vince Reilly conceded a double and a single to start the frame, facing Ferrer with one out and two runners in scoring position. Ferrer pounded a two-run double to the wall in dead center field, doubling the Cedar Rapids lead. He would later add a run scored to his three-RBI day, as left fielder Justin Connell looped another double into shallow right.

Down five runs in the ninth, South Bend loaded the bases with nobody out for the top of its order. However, Cedar Rapids righty Paulshawn Pasqualotto induced a popout and two flyouts to end the game, ensuring that the tying run did not bat. With that missed opportunity, the Cubs finished the day 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 men on base.

Both Cedar Rapids and South Bend will hit the road for their first three games of July, the Kernels taking on Quad Cities and the Cubs visiting Peoria. Game one of the series at Dozer Park in Peoria is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET on Tuesday.







Midwest League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.