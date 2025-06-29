'Caps Hit 30 Games over .500 in 10-8 Win

June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps hit 30 games over the .500 mark for the first time since 2017, fending off a late rally to win five out of six games with a 10-8 win over the Lake County Captains on Sunday at Classic Park.

The Whitecaps, who averaged nearly 10 runs per game during the series, outslugged the Captains in the series finale to win five of the six meetings in Lake County for the first time since the implementation of the six-game series format in 2021. The 'Caps move their record to 52-22 and 30 games over .500 since they were 56-26 on July 6, 2017.

The contest began with the Whitecaps taking advantage of a wild pitch from Lake County starter Caden Favors, who struggled mightily with his command throughout the contest to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning. After the Captains tied the game with a run in the bottom of the frame, West Michigan plated two more thanks to run-scoring singles from Josue Briceño and Austin Murr to take a 3-1 advantage. After Wuilfredo Antunez launched a two-run homer in the fourth to tie the game, West Michigan plated four more runs in the fifth in an inning highlighted by RBI singles from Clark, Peck, and Murr to take a 7-3 lead. After a solo home run by Captains outfielder Esteban Gonzalez in the sixth, the 'Caps plated two more on an RBI double from catcher Archer Brookman and a run-scoring single from McGonigle to extend the lead to 9-4. The insurance tallies proved vital to the victory, as Lake County rallied for three runs in the eighth before McGonigle answered again with his fourth hit of the ballgame and an RBI single to push the Whitecaps lead to 10-7. In the ninth, Antunez, who committed three errors in right field, lifted his second homer of the game to trim the 'Caps lead to 10-8, but it was too little, too late, as West Michigan hung on to finish off their fifth win in six contests.

The Whitecaps jump to 8-1 in the second half, while the Captains fall to 38-37 and 3-6 in the back half of 2025. Reliever Ryan Harvey (1-0) tossed two innings in his Whitecaps debut while striking out a pair of batters in his first West Michigan win, while the Captains Caden Favors (2-7) allowed seven runs on 11 hits in just four innings in taking his seventh loss of the 2025 campaign. Micah Ashman retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to pick up his third save. McGonigle, Max Clark, Briceño, Peck, and Murr all enjoyed multi-hit performances for the Whitecaps in the victory.

