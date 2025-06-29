Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Lansing)

June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, June 29, 2025 l Game #74 (9)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-4, 25-48) at Lansing Lugnuts (3-5, 39-35)

LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.53) vs. RH Steven Echavarria (2-4, 5.58)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series in Lansing. Current Series: Dayton 3, Lansing 2. Dayton-Lansing 2025 Season Series: Lansing 7, Dayton 4 (road team has won 8 of 11).

Last Game: Saturday: Lansing 4, Dayton 3. Jared Dickey hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Lugnuts to a 4-3 victory. Dayton's Carlos Jorge was 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored, and a stolen base to lead a 10-hit attack. Jack Moss had two hits including an RBI double. Victor Acosta also had two hits. Dayton starter Nick Sando tossed four scoreless innings, but the Dayton bullpen combined to allow four runs in four innings in a blown save opportunity.

Current Series Recap at Lansing (June 24-29): The Dragons need a win on Sunday at Lansing to earn their first series victory of 2025. Dayton has won three of the first five games in the set. The Dragons are hitting .337 in the series while averaging 10.2 runs per game. The Dayton team ERA in the series is 4.81 and the Dragons have committed seven errors.

Team and Player Notes:

Over their last six games, the Dragons have scored 63 runs while collecting 83 hits and batting .349 as a team. Over this period, they lead Full-Season Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in runs, hits, and doubles (23) while ranking second in batting average.

In the Second Half season (8 games), the Dragons lead the High-A level (30 teams) in runs (65), batting average (.308), hits (92), and doubles (24).

In the first five games of the current series in Lansing, the Dragons have scored 51 runs, their highest total in any entire series since the MWL went to a six-game series format in 2021 (they scored 50 runs in a six-game set at Lansing, August 10-15, 2021). The Dragons have 29 extra base hits in the current series, also their highest total in an entire series over the last five years (they had 28 in a six-game set, May 10-15, 2022).

The Dragons are batting .353 with runners in scoring position in this series, collecting 24 hits with RISP. The Dragons previous high in 2025 for most hits in an entire series with RISP was 17.

Yerlin Confidan in his last five games is 11 for 22 (.500) with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 9 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. In those 12g, he is 17 for 51 (.333) with 2 home runs, 3 doubles, 8 RBI, and only 2 strikeouts.

Carlos Jorge has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. In those 10g, he is 16 for 42 (.381) with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 8 RBI, and 5 stolen bases.

Anthony Stephan has hit safely in six straight games, going 12 for 28 (.429) with 1 home run, 5 doubles, and 8 RBI.

Carter Graham over his last three games is 6 for 12 (.500) with a home run, double, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Carlos Sanchez in his first five games since joining the Dragons has gone 6 for 18 (.333) with 1 home run and 5 RBI.

Jack Moss in his first two games since joining the Dragons has gone 4 for 7 (.571) with 1 double and 3 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 38.2 innings, an ERA of 1.16. Among pitchers with at least 35 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA, and fifth in all Minor League Baseball.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.36) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (3-3, 4.75)

Wednesday, July 2 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Michael Kennedy (1-0, 4.00) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-5, 6.06)

Thursday, July 3 (5:35 pm): Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (2-8, 4.80) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-3, 3.54)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

