Rataczak, Brooks Lead Sky Carp to 10-0 Win

June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, Ill. - The Sky Carp picked a grand way to finish their series in Peoria Sunday afternoon.

Eric Rataczak hit a grand slam and Jake Brooks pitched a gem as the Sky Carp took home a 10-0 victory to split the series at three games each.

Brock Vradenburg got the Carp off to a good start with an RBI triple in the second inning. He then came into score on a Wilfredo Lara groundout to make it 2-0.

Rataczak singled in a run in the fourth inning to make it 3-0 before the Carp put the game away in the fifth.

Yiddi Cappe singled home Jay Beshears to make it 4-0 before Rataczak unleashed his third homer of the year, a grand slam to increase the lead to 8-0.

Cappe was involved in the final two runs for the Sky Carp, hitting an RBI grounder in the seventh and connecting on his fourth homer of the season in the ninth.

While the Sky Carp offense was enjoying a fantastic performance, so too was the Sky Carp pitching staff. Jake Brooks improved to 5-6 on the season by tossing six innings of one-hit shutout ball.

Gabe Bierman followed with two scoreless frames, and Colby Martin finished the game with a scoreless inning in his Sky Carp debut.

The Sky Carp will be back home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday.

All three games will feature post-game fireworks to celebrate the nation's birthday, with Tuesday's game being Poopsie's Birthday Party as well!

