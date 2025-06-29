Beloit Bests Chiefs Behind Brooks' Gem

June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Just a night after the Chiefs blanked the Sky Carp at Dozer Park, Beloit returned the favor with a 10-0 win on Sunday afternoon behind six innings of one-hit ball from Jake Brooks.

Beloit jumped ahead in the second inning. With a runner on and no outs, Brock Vradenburg tripled to make it 1-0. Wilfredo Lara followed with an RBI groundout to bring in Vradenburg and extend the lead to 2-0.

In the fourth inning, the Sky Carp added to their lead and broke it open in the fifth. With the bases loaded and one out, Yiddi Cappe delivered an RBI single to make it 4-0. Moments later, Eric Rataczak crushed a grand slam to right-center, clearing the bases and pushing the lead to 8-0.

The run support was more than enough for Brooks. The right-hander was dominant for Beloit on Sunday, at one point retiring 14 consecutive batters. All told, Brooks whiffed six over six innings to record his fifth win of the season. Peoria's lone hit off of Brooks came in the second inning on a Ryan Campos single into center. Campos and Zach Levenson each reached twice to earn high marks for Peoria.

The Sky Carp tacked on insurance runs in the seventh and ninth innings. A towering home run to left field by Yiddi Cappe in the ninth capped the scoring and made it 10-0.

Beloit's bullpen closed the door, as right-handers Gabe Bierman and Colby Martin combined to throw the final three innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three to seal the 10-0 win.

With the loss, Peoria falls to 30-44 on the season and 4-5 in the second half, settling for a split in the six-game series with the Sky Carp.

After a day off Monday, the Chiefs will open a six-game series against South Bend, with the first three coming at Dozer Park. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m.







