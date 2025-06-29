Lansing Erases 1-0 Deficit with 6 Runs in 7th Inning to Top Dragons in Road Trip Finale

June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts scored six runs in the seventh inning on the way to a 6-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. The Dayton loss forced the Dragons to settle for a split of the six-game series. Dayton won three of the first four games in the set but lost the last two.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Carter Graham lined a single to left field, went to second on a wild pitch, to third on a base hit to left by Diego Omana, and Graham scored on Victor Acosta's sacrifice fly to right-center to make it 1-0. There was no other scoring in the game until the seventh inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski, featuring a fastball that reached 97 mph, fired five scoreless innings. Serwinowski allowed three hits and three walks (all walks were in his final inning) with six strikeouts.

But it was another rough day for the Dayton bullpen after giving up a two-run lead in the late innings on Saturday night. On Sunday, Dayton reliever Will Cannon allowed a game-tying home run to Ryan Lasko leading off the bottom of the seventh. Cannon issued a pair of walks and hit a batter with two outs to load the bases and was replaced by Cody Adcock. T.J. Schofield-Sam doubled to drive in three runs against Adcock to give Lansing a 4-1 lead, and the next hitter, Tommy White, hit a two-run home run to make it 6-1 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons had just five hits in the game after reaching double-figures in hits in five of their previous six games. Dayton had collected 83 hits and scored 63 runs over the last six games entering Sunday's contest. No Dayton player had more than one hit on Sunday, and Leo Balcazar's double was the only extra base hit.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-5, 25-49) do not play on Monday. They will open a new series against the Lake County Captains (3-5, 38-36) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, July 1 at 7:05 pm. Jose Montero (3-3, 4.75) will start for Dayton.

The first three games of the six-game series will be played in Dayton before the teams travel to Eastlake, Ohio for the final three games beginning Friday, July 4. Games in Dayton Tuesday and Wednesday will both start at 7:05 pm, while the Thursday game will start at 5:35 pm (in accordance with Minor League Baseball travel regulations). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







