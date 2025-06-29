TinCaps Walk 11 Times in Series Finale Win

June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) continued to show off his impressive approach in the box in Sunday afternoon's 8-7 victory over the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).

The 20-year-old walked three times in the win, extending his team's lead in the category to 48 free passes drawn this season. It is Verdugo's second three-walk performance of the series and fifth in the last month. Since June 25 (27 games), he leads all of affiliated baseball (MLB & MiLB) in walks drawn with 33.

Overall, the 'Caps drew 10 walks in the contest for 41 on the week. The two teams combined for 85 walks in the series.

For the sixth straight game, Great Lakes (4-5, 38-36) struck first in the opening frame. Logan Wagner (No. 23 Dodgers prospect) collected a sacrifice fly that scored Mike Sirota (No. 18 Dodgers prospect).

Fort Wayne (6-3, 37-37) tied things up in the fourth with a pair of hits, including an RBI single from Brandon Butterworth. The 'Caps would then toss up a five-spot in the fifth, where they sent all nine batters to the plate. Jacob Campbell came through to break the tie with the lone hit, a two-run single to the opposite field. Seeing 50 pitches in the frame, Fort Wayne put nine batters to the plate, walking five times.

Entering the eighth inning with a five-run lead, the TinCaps saw their lead diminish following a grand slam off the bat of Loons' catcher Frank Rodriguez.

Half an inning later, Ethan Long provided an important insurance run on a sacrifice fly. Luis Gutierrez got the start and the win for Fort Wayne. The left-hander allowed one earned run in five innings of work and has a 1.64 ERA in his two home starts as a TinCap since being promoted from Lake Elsinore. The 'Caps are winners of seven of their last 11 and lead the East Division amongst teams still looking for a playoff spot in the second half.

