Six-Run 7th Swings Nuts into Series Split

June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Three huge swings in the bottom of the seventh - a Ryan Lasko leadoff home run, T.J. Schofield-Sam three-run double and Tommy White two-run blast - propelled the Lansing Lugnuts (4-5, 40-35) to a 6-1 win over the Dayton Dragons (4-5, 25-49) on a sweltering Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Dragons had entered the weekend riding the high of a 19-4 Friday night thumping of Lansing and needed only one win in the final two games of the six-game set to pick up their first series win of the season.

Jared Dickey 's two-out, two-run homer in the eighth inning on Saturday denied Dayton in a 4-3 Nuts victory, and a similar uprising against the Dragons' bullpen on Sunday clinched a six-game split for Lansing.

Lugnuts starter Steven Echavarria had tied a career high with seven strikeouts while walking none in five innings, allowing only a second-inning sacrifice fly to Victor Acosta. But that lone tally stood up behind five shutout innings from Adam Serwinowski and a scoreless sixth from reliever Will Cannon.

Facing Cannon in the seventh, however, Lasko promptly jolted the Nuts into a 1-1 tie with his third home run of the season, a towering to left. Cannon walked Rodney Green, Jr., received the aid of strong defense from left fielder Anthony Stephan and second baseman Peyton Stovall to record two outs, walked Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, tossed a wild pitch, and hit Casey Yamauchi to load the bases.

With Schofield-Sam, the league's leading hitter, due up next, Dayton turned to Cody Adcock. Schofield-Sam fell behind 0-and-2 before lashing a high fastball over Stephan in deepest left-center, plating Green, Kuroda-Grauer and Yamauchi for a 4-1 lead.

White homered on the very next pitch, a laser to left for his ninth home run of the season, applying the crowning touch.

Wander Guante twirled a perfect eighth inning and Blaze Pontes worked around a Kuroda-Grauer fielding error in the ninth to seal the Lugnuts win in two hours and 13 minutes.

Dayton finished the game with only one hit past the third inning, a Leo Balcazar double in the seventh off Jack Mahoney. That was the only base runner Mahoney allowed in two scoreless innings, earning his first victory in affiliated baseball after winning eight games with three teams across four different seasons in independent baseball.

Schofield-Sam finished 2-for-4, lifting his MWL-leading batting average to .337.

After a day off on Monday, the Lugnuts open an unusual six-game home-and-home series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps around Independence Day. They play at Fort Wayne from Tuesday, July 1, through Thursday, July 3, and then return to Michigan's state capital from Friday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6, against the TinCaps.







