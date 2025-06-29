Whitecaps' Offensive Barrage Conquers Captains, 21-4

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the penultimate game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (3-5, 38-36) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (7-1, 51-22) by a final score of 21-4 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County permitted season-highs of 21 runs and 20 hits in the defeat.

West Michigan loaded the bases in six of the game's first seven innings and scored in the first five frames, as six Whitecaps batters tallied multiple hits and five recorded multiple RBI.

A rally in the top of the second inning proved to be the catalyst for a strong night at the plate for the visitors, as West Michigan scored nine runs on seven hits, all of which came with two outs.

After Captains LHP Jackson Humphries (L, 0-7), MLB Pipeline's No. 16 Guardians prospect, began the second inning with back-to-back strikeouts, each of the next nine Whitecaps batters reached base. A two-out, two-strike triple from West Michigan RF Seth Stephenson set the stage for three straight RBI hits from SS/3B Johnny Peck (double), CF Max Clark (single), MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Tigers and No. 7 MLB prospect, and DH Josue Briceño (double), MLB Pipeline's No. 4 Tigers and No. 73 MLB prospect.

Following a walk from 2B Peyton Graham, 3B Izaac Pacheco drove in another Whitecaps run with an RBI single.

Lake County RHP Robert Wegielnik then entered the game, allowing West Michigan 1B Luke Gold to reach on a fielding error by Captains SS Kyle Dernedde. Whitecaps LF Patrick Lee then hit a two-run single in the following at-bat, which was immediately followed by a two-run home run by C Bennett Lee. Stephenson then lined out to end the half-frame.

Lake County responded with a pair of runs of its own in the home half of the second inning, as 1B Maick Collado hit a two-out, two-run home run to put the Captains on the board. This marked his second homer of the season, and first at Classic Auto Group Park this year. Collado later made his first professional appearance as a pitcher, working a perfect ninth inning with three contact outs in just 11 pitches (seven strikes).

Dernedde was responsible for Lake County's final two runs of the night with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning, and an RBI single two frames later.

West Michigan RHP Marco Jimenez (W, 2-1) earned his second win of the season, throwing four strikeouts in two perfect innings of relief.

The finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Salute to Service Day and Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids and dads run the bases. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- 1B/3B Maick Collado notched his fifth hit of this week's series with a two-out, two-run home run on Saturday night. The switch hitter ranks second in the Midwest League with a .415 batting average over his last 12 games (since June 11), hitting safely in 11 of them.

- With a two-run home run and an inning pitched on Saturday night, 1B/3B Maick Collado is the first Captain to hit a home run and pitch in the same game since at least 2005.

- INF Christian Knapczyk went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles on Saturday night. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Louisville is batting .455 (10-for-22) with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, and a 1.182 OPS in this week's series.







