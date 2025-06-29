Kernels Bullpen Shuts Down Cubs, Cedar Rapids Tops South Bend 6-1

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids bullpen tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, including three shutout from Kade Bragg, and the offense tacked on three runs late to pull away to in a 6-1 win in the series finale over South Bend Sunday Afternoon.

For the sixth consecutive game in the series, South Bend jumped on the board first. In the top of the third inning, Carter Trice worked a one-out walk. He then stole second, stole third and scored on a throwing error to make it 1-0 Cubs.

But that was all the scoring for the Cubs on the afternoon. Nick Trabacchi danced out of peril in the third and struck out one in 1.1 innings, then the left-hander Kade Bragg struck out four across three innings of shutout baseball in relief en route to his fourth win of the season. Behind Bragg, Hunter Hoopes and Paulshawn Pasqualotto both threw scoreless innings to shut the door in the victory.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Kernels evened the tally. Danny De Andrade doubled to open the frame, then with two outs, Jaime Ferrer laced a single to score the run and make it a 1-1 game.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cedar Rapids took the lead. Maddux Houghton led off with a walk, then Brandon Winokur singled. Another walk loaded the bases for Misael Urbina, who grounded into a fielder's choice to bring in Houghton, and a throwing error on the play allowed Winokur to score to jump the Kernels ahead 3-1.

The Kernels got insurance in the bottom of the eighth with a Ferrer two-run double to make it 5-1 and a Justin Connell RBI double to pad the lead to 6-1, the score that would be the final.

With the win, Cedar Rapids goes to 3-6 in the second half of the season and finishes the series against South Bend 2-4. Next, the Kernels begin a Fourth of July week home-and-home with Quad Cities on Tuesday, with the first three games on the road before the final three back at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Game one in Davenport is set for Tuesday evening at 6:30. Both starters in the game are TBD.







