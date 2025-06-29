Whitecaps Defeat Captains in 10-8 Sunday Slugfest

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (3-6, 38-37) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (8-1, 52-22) by a final score of 10-8 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

With Sunday's defeat, Lake County fell to West Michigan in five of six games this week.

In a game that featured a combined 18 runs on 29 hits, a pair of RBI knocks in the top of the seventh inning ultimately won the game for the Whitecaps.

After West Michigan DH Andrew Jenkins hit a single off Captains RHP Alonzo Richardson and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, C Archer Brookman extended the Whitecaps' lead to 8-4 with an RBI double in the following at-bat. Two batters later, SS Kevin McGonigle, MLB Pipeline 's No. 2 Tigers and No. 21 MLB prospect, made it a 9-4 game with a two-out RBI single, on which he advanced to second base on a fielding error.

But the Captains fought back with a trio of runs in the home half of the eighth inning.

Following a leadoff walk from C Johnny Tincher and a double from 3B Juan Benjamin, DH Maick Collado drove in a run with an RBI groundout. Two batters later, 2B Christian Knapczyk brought home another with a two-out RBI double, his second hit of the day. Knapczyk proceeded to score in the next at-bat on an RBI single from CF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 24 Guardians prospect.

But with the tying run at the plate, 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Guardians prospect, struck out swinging to end the Lake County rally.

West Michigan added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning against Captains RHP Jack Jasiak with another two-out RBI single from McGonigle, his fourth hit of the contest.

Lake County plated the game's final run in the bottom of the ninth, when RF Wuilfredo Antunez began the half-inning with a solo home run. The 23-year-old's 12 th homer of the season was his second of the day, as he also hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Whitecaps LHP Micah Ashman (S, 3) then entered the game, retiring the next three Captains hitters in order to end the ballgame and earn his third save of the season.

West Michigan RHP Ryan Harvey (W, 1-0) earned the win in relief in his High-A debut, allowing one run on four hits, while throwing a pair of strikeouts in two innings of work.

Lake County LHP Caden Favors (L, 2-7) suffered his seventh loss of the season, allowing pro career-highs of seven runs and 11 hits in four innings of work, striking out six to just one walk.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin a six-game home-and-home series against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch for Tuesday's series-opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

The first three games of this coming week's set will take place in Dayton, followed by the final three at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County's next home game will be on Friday, July 4 at 7 p.m. versus the Dragons, when the Captains will begin their Independence Weekend Extravaganza. It will also be Fireworks Friday at the ballpark, where Lake County will host a postgame fireworks show.

All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Wuilfredo Antunez hit a pair of home runs on Sunday afternoon, his 11 th and 12 th of the season. This performance marked the Rio Tucaní, Venezuela native's second career pro multi-homer game, and first since Aug. 10, 2024, when he also hit two home runs for Single-A Lynchburg at Fayetteville (HOU).

- OF Esteban González finished a triple shy of the first cycle in Captains history on Sunday afternoon, going 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run, an RBI, and a stolen base. The 22-year-old is now batting .360 (18-for-50) with two home runs, five RBI, and five stolen bases against West Michigan this season.

- INF Christian Knapczyk went 2-for-5 with a single and an RBI double on Sunday afternoon. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Louisville batted .444 (12-for-27) with three doubles, one home run, five RBI, and a 1.150 OPS in this week's series, ending the set with four straight multi-hit games.







