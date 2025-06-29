TinCaps Outlast Loons 8-7 to Take Series, Rodriguez Hits Grand Slam

June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (38-36) (4-5) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (37-37) (6-3) walked a combined 21 batters, with one more run across for Fort Wayne in an 8-7 series-clinching win on an 89-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.

- Frank Rodriguez delivered the final five runs scored by Great Lakes. Down 7-2 in the eighth, two walks and a hit by pitch gave Rodriguez a bases-loaded opportunity. He didn't miss, crushing his first pro ball career grand slam. A ball launched 406 feet to left-center field.

- Fort Wayne's Cole Paplham entered in the eighth, inheriting bases loaded with no outs. The right-hander forced a fielder's choice and two strikeouts to keep a 7-6 lead. Two walks, a sac bunt, and an Ethan Long sac fly in the bottom of the eighth made it 8-6 TinCaps.

- The Loons pulled within one in the top of the ninth. Wilman Diaz tripled, and Frank Rodriguez drove him home with an opposite-field RBI single. Fort Wayne went to the pen, and Ruben Galindo generated a fielder's choice with two on and two out to finish the game.

- Great Lakes scored the game's first run, a Logan Wagner sacrifice fly in the first inning. The Loons tallied a run in all six first innings at Parkview Field this week.

- The TinCaps plated seven unanswered. They scored five in the fifth. The only hit in the frame was a Jacob Campbell bloop single. Reynaldo Yean walked four and recorded one out. Fort Wayne made it 7-1 in the sixth, off an Eriq Swan wild pitch.

- Zyhir Hope got a run back in the top of the seventh with an RBI single. Hope and Wagner each had an RBI and are both tied for fourth in the Midwest League with 46 runs batted in.

Rounding Things Out

Logan Wagner earned 10 walks this week, the most by a Loon in a six-game series in 2025.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons play the West Michigan Whitecaps in Comstock Park, Michigan on Tuesday, July 1st. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm. Great Lakes and West Michigan play three games from July 1st to July 3rd at LMCU Ballpark. From The Fourth of July to July 6th, they face off at Dow Diamond. More information is available at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.