TinCaps Outlast Loons 8-7 to Take Series, Rodriguez Hits Grand Slam
June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (38-36) (4-5) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (37-37) (6-3) walked a combined 21 batters, with one more run across for Fort Wayne in an 8-7 series-clinching win on an 89-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.
- Frank Rodriguez delivered the final five runs scored by Great Lakes. Down 7-2 in the eighth, two walks and a hit by pitch gave Rodriguez a bases-loaded opportunity. He didn't miss, crushing his first pro ball career grand slam. A ball launched 406 feet to left-center field.
- Fort Wayne's Cole Paplham entered in the eighth, inheriting bases loaded with no outs. The right-hander forced a fielder's choice and two strikeouts to keep a 7-6 lead. Two walks, a sac bunt, and an Ethan Long sac fly in the bottom of the eighth made it 8-6 TinCaps.
- The Loons pulled within one in the top of the ninth. Wilman Diaz tripled, and Frank Rodriguez drove him home with an opposite-field RBI single. Fort Wayne went to the pen, and Ruben Galindo generated a fielder's choice with two on and two out to finish the game.
- Great Lakes scored the game's first run, a Logan Wagner sacrifice fly in the first inning. The Loons tallied a run in all six first innings at Parkview Field this week.
- The TinCaps plated seven unanswered. They scored five in the fifth. The only hit in the frame was a Jacob Campbell bloop single. Reynaldo Yean walked four and recorded one out. Fort Wayne made it 7-1 in the sixth, off an Eriq Swan wild pitch.
- Zyhir Hope got a run back in the top of the seventh with an RBI single. Hope and Wagner each had an RBI and are both tied for fourth in the Midwest League with 46 runs batted in.
Rounding Things Out
Logan Wagner earned 10 walks this week, the most by a Loon in a six-game series in 2025.
Up Next
After an off-day, the Loons play the West Michigan Whitecaps in Comstock Park, Michigan on Tuesday, July 1st. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm. Great Lakes and West Michigan play three games from July 1st to July 3rd at LMCU Ballpark. From The Fourth of July to July 6th, they face off at Dow Diamond. More information is available at Loons.com.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 29, 2025
- Rataczak, Brooks Lead Sky Carp to 10-0 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Kernels Bullpen Shuts Down Cubs, Cedar Rapids Tops South Bend 6-1 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cubs Go Quietly in Series Finale, End June with 6-1 Loss - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Outlast Loons 8-7 to Take Series, Rodriguez Hits Grand Slam - Great Lakes Loons
- Six-Run 7th Swings Nuts into Series Split - Lansing Lugnuts
- Lansing Erases 1-0 Deficit with 6 Runs in 7th Inning to Top Dragons in Road Trip Finale - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: June 29 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Whitecaps' Offensive Barrage Conquers Captains, 21-4 - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- TinCaps Outlast Loons 8-7 to Take Series, Rodriguez Hits Grand Slam
- DeVries Walk-Off Single Spoils Loons Pitching Gem, TinCaps Win 2-1
- Loons Keep TinCaps to One Hit, Strike out 14 in 8-0 Win
- Loons Leave 12 on Base, TinCaps Win 7-1
- Loons Crunch TinCaps 11-0, Sirota Has Four RBI Night