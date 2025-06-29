TinCaps Game Information: June 29 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

June 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-3, 36-37) vs. Great Lakes Loons (4-4, 38-35)

Sunday, June 29 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 74 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (0-0, 2.35 ERA) vs. RHP Brooks Auger (2-5, 6.63 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) played hero for the TinCaps in front of a packed Parkview Field crowd in Saturday night's 2-1 victory over the Great Lakes Loons.

MUTANTE MADNESS: On Saturday, No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries walked it off in the ninth inning with a 106 mph single off the right-center field wall on the first pitch of the at-bat. The second walk-off win of the series, De Vries had two of the five TinCaps hits and has four multi-hit games in his last seven played, hitting .346 (9-for-26) with eight walks and six RBI.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: TinCaps starter Eric Yost continued a solid campaign on Saturday, giving up one run across 5 2/3 innings, striking out six. Since May 4, Yost has struck out 57 batters going five or more innings in all nine outings. He ranks second in the Midwest League in ERA (2.36), third in strikeouts (72), and is tied for third in batting average against (.218). The Northeastern grad is also fifth in innings pitched (68 2/3) and WHIP (1.17). The Ossining, New York native has turned in three of the TinCaps' 10 quality starts this season.

EYEING IT LIKE A HAWK(INS): Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 19 outings. Across 22 quiet innings, Hawkins has struck out 27, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for third in the league with 6 wins, tied for fourth in appearances with 24, and is 10th amongst Midwest League relievers with 42 strikeouts, while ranking 5th in K% (33.9). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

LOOKING FOR A SERIES: Today, the TinCaps look to secure their sixth series win of the season. Currently in second place in the Second-Half East Division Standings, Fort Wayne is only behind first-half champion West Michigan. If the first half champion also wins the second half, the team with the next-best second-half winning percentage makes the playoffs.

COMEBACK 'CAPS: The TinCaps have come from behind in all three wins this series. Behind a pair of walk-offs and seven unanswered runs on Thursday, Fort Wayne has come from behind in 17 of 36 wins this season. 10 of those came in their first 13 wins. They have come back from as large as seven runs.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Newly added to the roster last Tuesday, Ryan Jackson has reached base in all nine games played with Fort Wayne, going 3-for-3, driving in three on Thursday. The former USC Trojan clubbed his first High-A home run in the win, having his third multi-hit, multi-RBI game since being called up. Jackson has walked (63) more times than he has struck out (54) across two levels. He has an .864 OPS and is getting on base at a .446 clip in 71 games this year.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo is second in all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 30 free passes in the last 25 games. Across the stretch, he has walked 26.8% of the time. Verdugo has walked in seen of his last 10 games with 12 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now sixth in the Midwest League with 45 walks, tied for fourth with 10 home runs, and tied for eighth with 26 extra-base hits.

FREE MONDAY CONCERT: On the off day, come by Parkview Field tomorrow, Monday, June 30, for a FREE outdoor concert. Starting at 8:00 p.m., celebrate Patriotic Pops with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic performing live, featuring inspiring patriotic favorites and beloved American classics. The evening will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the Fort Wayne skyline.

FERNANDO DAZZLES AGAIN: For the second time in his last three outings, Fernando Sanchez did not allow a hit or run out of the TinCaps' bullpen. The southpaw worked 2 1/3 frames in Saturday night's win and walked just one of the seven batters that he faced. Sanchez lowered his season ERA to 2.56 across 17 appearances. He spent time with Double-A San Antonio, where he pitched in three games for the Missions at the end of April and in early May. Among arms with 20 innings or more, Sanchez ranks fifth in the Midwest League in ERA (3.15) and sixth in WHIP (1.30) since returning to the TinCaps on May 14.

FORMER TINCAPS, NOW MAJOR LEAGUE ACES: Both the MLB's leader in wins and the National League's strikeout leader spent time in the Fort. 2013 and 2014 TinCap, Max Fried, is 10-2 with a MLB second-best 1.92 ERA across 108 innings pitched while keeping hitters to a .204 average against him. 2018 and 2021 TinCap, MacKenzie Gore, leads the National League with 129 strikeouts and toes the slab Sunday against the Angels.







Midwest League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.