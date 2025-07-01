A Four Winds Field Independence Day Celebration For The Ages

The biggest Independence Day extravaganza in Michiana is happening this weekend at Four Winds Field in Downtown South Bend. The South Bend Cubs return home following the team's longest road trip of the season, with home games on July 4, 5, and 6. The Cubs will take on the Peoria Chiefs, High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, as the Midwest League's second half is full steam ahead. Friday and Saturday's games begin at 7:05 PM, while Sunday's finale is set for 2:05 PM.

SPECIALITY FOOD AND DRINK OPTIONS

SMASH burger, located on the first-base side of the concourse, has a popular burger returning this weekend, with 'Peoria Patties' making its way back into the rotation. A big seller in the first homestand of the season, don't miss out as this is the final time this year it will be offered! Four freshly grilled beef patties and four slices of American cheese are served piled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Available at SMASH Burger.

Keep a lookout for the homestand food items of the weekend, with an Americana flare. First, at the Sweet Spot located on the concourse adjacent to Gate A, S'mores Nachos are cinnamon sugar tortilla chips with marshmallow topping and chocolate syrup. Also for this weekend only is a Classic BLT Sandwich, available at the Waveland and Sheffield concession stands.

Located on the concourse behind home plate, the Round Bar will offer another rendition of its opponent cocktail. This week's 'Bomb Pop' mixes vodka with lemonade, along with splashes of blue curaçao and grenadine. Like the SMASH burger, it'll be available throughout the duration of the homestand. This will be available at all bar locations.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular Independence Day themed fireworks show after the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Independence Day Celebration: Be a part of the biggest Fourth of July celebration in Michiana! The South Bend Cubs will wear special patriotic jerseys, presented by CareSource.

Post-Game Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a special Americana themed fireworks show! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Independence Day Celebration: The biggest Independence Day celebration in Michiana continues into Saturday night! The South Bend Cubs will continue to wear their special patriotic jerseys, presented by CareSource.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Diving Pete Crow-Armstrong Bobblehead Giveaway: P-C-A! P-C-A! P-C-A! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead, diving style, of 2022 South Bend Cubs Midwest League Champion Pete Crow-Armstrong! Gates open at Noon.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and play catch on the field before the game. Presented By ABC-57 and B100. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.







