Whitecaps Come up Short in Slugfest, 14-9

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps gave up nine runs in the sixth inning and a late rally fell short as part of a 14-9 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in front of 5,382 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Despite finishing the game with more hits than the Loons (15-13), going 8-for-17 with runners in scoring position, and plating five runs across the final three frames, it was the sixth inning that doomed the 'Caps, as they allowed a season-high nine runs -- the most since allowing 10 runs to the Lansing Lugnuts on September 3, 2023.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Andrew Sears enjoyed a terrific start, going five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out a pair of Loons batters. Meanwhile, West Michigan added four runs through the first five frames - highlighted by a solo homer by Max Clark - taking the 4-0 lead. Great Lakes then rallied for nine runs in the sixth, featuring a two-run double by designated hitter Zyhir Hope and an RBI double by third baseman Kyle Nevin, storming in front 9-4. The Loons followed that sixth inning with five more runs across the final three frames - but West Michigan wouldn't go away quietly - as Kevin McGonigle crossed the plate on an RBI single by Austin Murr in the seventh before Josue Briceño plated McGonigle on an RBI base hit in the eighth - making it 13-6. Great Lakes added one last insurance tally in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Hope, 14-6. West Michigan made one last push in the ninth, as Peyton Graham scored on a balk before Seth Stephenson followed with a two-run double - but it was too late - as Loons reliever Evan Shaw induced a groundout to end the ballgame.

The Great Lakes Loons improve to 39-36 overall and 5-5 in the second half, while the Whitecaps fall to 52-23 overall and 8-2 in the second half. Great Lakes reliever Joel Ibarra (2-1) gets his second win, giving up one run through an inning pitched, while Whitecaps reliever Joe Adametz (0-2) suffers his second loss, giving up five runs while recording just one out. The Whitecaps and Loons finished in a time of 3:22 - the longest home game of the 2025 season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue the home portion of this six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons from LMCU Ballpark on Wednesday at 6:35 pm. Pitcher Rayner Castillo gets the call to pitch for West Michigan. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion.







