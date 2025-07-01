Loons Win Slugfest 14-9 over Whitecaps, Score Nine Runs in Sixth Inning

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







OMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (39-36) (5-5) and West Michigan Whitecaps (52-23) (8-2) provided a heavyweight battle tonight, with the Loons nine-run sixth inning propelling them to a 14-9 series opening win on an 82-degree sunny Tuesday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

- After being limited to one hit through the first five innings, Great Lakes scored nine runs off six hits in the top of the sixth inning. Zyhir Hope had the big hit, a two-run double that one-hopped to the right field fence.

- Frank Rodriguez had two singles in the inning. The first started a stretch of eight straight to reach and then an RBI knock that made it 8-4 later in the frame.

- West Michigan made two errors. A costly one came with Kyle Nevin on third base following his game-tying RBI double and Logan Wagner at first base. Wagner on a delay steal went to second, which caused Whitecaps catcher Josue Briceno to pump a throw, but the ball slipped and bounced into foul territory on the third base side, which allowed Nevin to score.

- A wild pitch by Hayden Erbe brought across the go-ahead run. Josue De Paula added an RBI single for the inning's first tally, and Mike Sirota walked with the bases loaded to make it 9-4.

- The Loons followed the sixth up with a three-run seventh. Logan Wagner added his tenth home run of the season on a solo shot to right field off West Michigan's Freddy Pacheco. Frank Rodriguez added another RBI single, and he was scored by a Kendall George triple.

- The Whitecaps scored the game's first four runs and final three. Max Clark crushed a solo homer in the third. West Michigan rallied for four consecutive one-out hits in the ninth. Seth Stephenson's two-run double pulled the deficit to five. Evan Shaw entered for Great Lakes and secured the final two outs.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons earned the most runs in a game (14) and a single inning (9) so far in 2025. 14 was also the most given up by the Whitecaps in a contest this season, and just the third time an opponent has scored double digits.

Up Next

Great Lakes and West Michigan play the middle game of a three-game set at LMCU Ballpark tomorrow, Wednesday, July 2nd. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm. The Loons host the Whitecaps for three games from Friday, the Fourth of July, to Sunday, July 6th. Tickets available at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.