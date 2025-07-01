TinCaps Take Series Opener as The Manzanas Luchadoras

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) set the table at the plate all night long in the TinCaps' 7-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts.

The 2024 7th round draft pick reached base all five times for Fort Wayne (7-3, 38-37) in the team's third consecutive victory. Roberts drew three walks and has now walked multiple times in each of his last three ball games. He also collected his second double of the season to go with his eighth-inning single, giving him his second multi-hit game at Parkview Field this year.

Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) picked up two hits just a day after it was announced that he will be playing in the MLB Futures Game as part of All-Star week in Atlanta. His RBI double in the first got the scoring started for Fort Wayne, putting Lansing (4-6, 40-36) starter Grant Judkins behind the eight ball early.

Brandon Butterworth launched his sixth home run of the season to lead off the third inning. An opposite field shot, Butterworth has now homered in three of the 'Caps last four series. Butterworth added two important insurance runs in the seventh inning on a base hit that scored Roberts and De Vries.

Ian Koenig picked up the victory in his longest start of the campaign. The right-hander went

6 1/3 innings, allowing two hits on two runs. Koenig's longest start before Tuesday night came almost a month prior in Beloit, when he tossed a complete game that was shortened due to rain.

