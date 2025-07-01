Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 vs Lake County)

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 l Game #75 (10)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (3-6, 38-37) at Dayton Dragons (4-5, 25-49)

LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.36) vs. RH Jose Montero (3-3, 4.75)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a three-game set at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Lake County 4, Dayton 2 (all at Lake County).

Last Game: Sunday: Lansing 6, Dayton 1. Lansing erased a 1-0 Dragons lead with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, keyed by a two-out, three-run double by T.J. Schofield-Sam followed by a two-run home run by Tommy White. The Dragons collected just five hits. Leo Balcazar's double was the only extra base hit. Dayton starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski fired five scoreless innings, striking out six.

Recap of Last Series at Lansing (June 24-29): The Dragons split the six games in Lansing, winning three of the first four before Lansing took the last two. Dragons hit .314 in the series while averaging 8.7 runs per game. The Dayton team ERA in the series was 5.12 and the Dragons committed seven errors. The Dragons outscored Lansing in the series, 52-35.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons scored 52 runs in the six-game series at Lansing, their highest total in any series since the MWL went to a six-game series format in 2021 (they scored 50 runs in a six-game set at Lansing, August 10-15, 2021). The Dragons had 30 extra base hits in the series, also their highest total in a series over the last five years (they had 28 in a six-game set, May 10-15, 2022).

In the Second Half season (9 games), the Dragons are tied for first in the Midwest League in hits (97) and first in doubles (25). They rank second in runs (66) and second in batting average (.295).

The Dragons batted .338 with runners in scoring position in the series, collecting 25 hits with RISP. The Dragons previous high in 2025 for most hits in a series with RISP was 17.

June Team Leaders: Carlos Jorge hit .302 in June with one home run, five doubles, one triple, and seven stolen bases. Leo Balcazar hit .281 with two homers and seven doubles. On the mound, Adam Serwinowski posted a 1.88 ERA in five starts.

Yerlin Confidan in his last six games is 12 for 26 (.462) with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 9 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games. In those 13g, he is 18 for 55 (.327) with 2 home runs, 4 doubles, 8 RBI, and only 3 strikeouts.

Carlos Jorge has hit safely in 9 of his last 10 games. In those 10g, he is 16 for 42 (.381) with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 8 RBI, and 5 stolen bases.

Anthony Stephan has hit safely in 6 of his last 7 games. In those 7g, he is 12 for 32 (.375) with 1 home run, 5 doubles, and 8 RBI.

Carter Graham over his last four games is 7 for 15 (.467) with a home run, double, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Jack Moss in his first two games since joining the Dragons has gone 4 for 7 (.571) with 1 double and 3 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 38.2 innings, an ERA of 1.16. Among pitchers with at least 35 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA, and fourth in all Minor League Baseball.

Reliever Trey Braithwaite over his last six outings: 13.1 IP, 2 ER, 1.35 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, July 2 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Yorman Gomez (6-0, 3.43) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-5, 6.06)

Thursday, July 3 (5:35 pm): Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (2-8, 4.80) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-3, 3.54)

Friday, July 4 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 11.20) at Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (0-7, 4.24)

Saturday, July 5 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.13) at Lake County LH Caden Favors (2-7, 4.87)

Sunday, July 6 (1:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero at Lake County LH Josh Hartle

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.