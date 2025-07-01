World's Most Autographed Baseball at Day Air Ballpark Tonight
July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District will host "The World's Most Autographed Baseball" tonight as the Dayton Dragons host the Lake County Captains in the start to a three-game series at 7:05 pm.
According to MiLB's official website:
"We've built an 8-foot replica game ball (yes, seriously, it's HUGE!) and are embarking on the ultimate summer road trip to 15 MiLB ballparks and MLB's NYC headquarters. Our mission? To set a world record for the most signatures on a baseball."
The 8-foot replica baseball will be on display on the plaza outside the main gate at Day Air Ballpark today and tonight. Fans are invited to add their signature beginning at 4:00 pm.
More information is available here: https://www.mlb.com/milb/fans/worlds-most-autographed-baseball
The Dragons host Lake County tonight and tomorrow at 7:05 pm and Thursday at 5:35 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.
On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
