Rattlers Swoop In For A Win at Beloit

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







BELOIT, WI - Kaylan Nicasia hit a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium. That homer, an insurance run in the seventh, and solid relief pitching from Stiven Cruz and Jes ú s Broca propelled Wisconsin to a 3-2 win over the Beloit Sky Carp in game one of the series between the in-state rivals.

Eric Rataczak gave the Sky Carp (35-41 overall, 5-5 second half) a 1-0 lead with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the second inning. That was the only hit allowed by Wisconsin starting pitcher Manuel Rodriguez. The Rattler right-hander was making his second start off the injured list and pitched two innings.

Beloit starting pitcher Nick Brink pitched 5-2/3 innings without allowing a run. He allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out six.

Justin Storm took over for Brink with two outs and none on in the top of the sixth. Storm was ahead of Blake Burke 0-2 before Burke lined a single to right on a 2-2 pitch. Storm also got up 0-2 on Nicasia. Then, Nicasia took a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right for a two-run homer and the Rattlers were up 2-1. The home run was the first for Nicasia since he had two in a game at Quad Cities on April 10

Wisconsin (37-38, 3-7) added to their lead in the top of the seventh inning. Blayberg Diaz doubled with one out and took third on a flyout to center. Hedbert P é rez dropped a bloop single just out of the reach Colby Shade, the Sky Carp centerfielder trying to make a diving catch. That run would turn out to be important for Wisconsin.

Cruz was also key to the Wisconsin comeback. He pitched 4-1/3 scoreless innings, allowed two hits, walked two, and struck out four through the middle innings. Cruz would leave the game after allowing a one-out double to Connor Caskenette in the bottom of the seventh.

Broca was called in from the Rattlers bullpen and got the final two outs of the seventh on grounders to strand Caskenette.

The Sky Carp had two straight singles with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning before Broca retired Yiddi Cappe on a grounder to short.

In the ninth, Rataczak drew a lead-off walk but was erased on a force out after a weak ground ball to second by Caskenette. Gage Miller singled to bring Wilfredo Lara to the plate as the potential winning run.

Caskenette and Miller pulled a double steal during the at bat to put the tying runs in scoring position. Lara swung at a 3-0 pitch and grounded out to second to score Caskenette and get Miller to third with Emaarion Boyd next to hit for the Sky Carp.

Boyd popped up a 1-1 pitch to short with Eduardo Garcia squeezing the ball after making the catch for the final out and a Wisconsin victory. Broca was credited with the save, his third of the season.

The series continues at ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday night. Sam Garcia (1-3, 5.59) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Beloit has named Will Schomberg (0-4, 4.75) as their starter. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:15pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 000 002 100 - 3 6 0

BEL 010 000 001 - 2 6 2

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Kay-Lan Nicasia (3rd, 1 on in 6th inning off Justin Storm, 2 out)

BEL:

Eric Rataczak (4th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Manuel Rodriguez, 0 out)

WP: Stiven Cruz (1-1)

LP: Justin Storm (2-2)

SAVE: Jesús Broca (3)

TIME: 2:37

ATTN: 1,453







