Sky Carp Late Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp brought the tying run to third base Tuesday night but couldn't finish the deal as they fell 3-2 to Wisconsin at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth when Eric Rataczak led the inning off with a walk. After a groundout, Gage Miller singled to bring the winning run to the plate.

Wilfredo Lara grounded out to bring in Rataczak, but Emaarion Boyd popped up to short to end the game.

Nick Brink got the start for the Sky Carp and was outstanding, throwing 5 2-3 innings of scoreless ball.

Justin Storm came on and allowed a single before Kay-Lin Nicasia hit a two-run blast to give the Rattlers a 2-1 lead in the sixth.

Eric Rataczak kicked the scoring off for the Sky Carp with a solo home run in the second. It was the second straight game Rataczak went deep, as he hit a grand slam in Sunday's win over Peoria.

The Sky Carp and Rattlers will be back at it again on Wednesday for Military Appreciation Night at the ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with a fantastic fireworks show to follow.

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.