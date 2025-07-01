Quad Cities' Bats Fuel Series-Opening Win over Cedar Rapids

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat their in-state rival Cedar Rapids 10-8 on Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The contest featured four lead changes, 24 combined hits, and four combined errors, but the Bandits did what they have done best all season long - find ways to win.

Cedar Rapids struck first on a solo shot from right fielder Kyle Hess in the second, but the early portion of the contest was dominated by Quad Cities. The Kernels had a golden opportunity to add on later in the frame, but Bandits' starter Mauricio Veliz recovered and struck out Billy Amick on a 2-2 pitch to end the threat.

Quad Cities didn't score in the first inning, but its lineup did make plenty of hard contact off Cedar Rapids starter Chase Chaney. That persistence paid dividends in the second, with three of the first four Bandits hitters reaching base.

The fourth batter, designated hitter Bryan Gonzalez, ripped an RBI-double into right to tie the game 1-1 and swing momentum over to Quad Cities. The next batter, catcher Dionmy Salon, chopped an RBI-groundout to second to give the Bandits a 2-1 lead. The 23-year-old from Venezuela has played just three games with Quad Cities since his June 25 call up from Columbia, but he has already collected six RBIs in that span.

The Bandits appeared to be in control after an Erick Torres RBI-single pushed the lead to 3-1, but the Kernels wouldn't take long to respond.

Cedar Rapids jumped all over Veliz in the fourth. The inning began on a slow note with a strikeout, but Salon was called for catcher's interference on the ensuing 0-1 pitch to first baseman Jamie Ferrer, a play that would ultimately come back to haunt Quad Cities.

The Kernels would go on to score six runs in the frame to take a 7-3 lead, highlighted by left fielder Misael Urbina's three-RBI double off reliever Andrew Morones, who replaced Veliz midway through the inning. Veliz allowed six runs, five of which were earned, over 3.2 innings of work.

Chaney (3.0 IP) was removed from his start in the fourth, and the Bandits wasted no time rallying with Gabriel Yanez on the mound. Consecutive one-out extra-base knocks from Daniel Vazquez, Sam Kulasingam, and Callan Moss brought the score to 7-6 Cedar Rapids, and Carson Roccaforte's RBI-single completed the comeback, much to the delight of Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities kept its foot on the gas in the fifth, tacking on three more runs to take a 10-7 lead. The Bandits play would have made legendary MLB manager Whitey Herzog proud, as the frame featured Herzog's signature "Whiteyball" style of play.

Bryan Gonzalez led off the inning with a double against new pitcher Eston Stull. Salon followed with a sacrifice bunt to the right side of the infield, where the ball was missed by Ferrer, allowing Salon to reach safely. Torres continued the bunt party with an RBI-sacrifice bunt to give the Bandits the lead.

Morones kept Cedar Rapids off the board after the fourth inning, and the ball was then handed over to Jacob Widener, who allowed a run on a wild pitch, but got help from Nicholas Regalado, who closed out the inning with a double play to keep Quad Cities in front 10-8.

AJ Causey officially closed the door with five strikeouts as part of a six-out save, his fifth of the year.

Morones (1-2) earned the win for the River Bandits, allowing only one earned run over 1.2 innings of work, while Stull (0-2) was saddled with the loss for the Kernels.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park Wednesday for the second game of its three-game home set against Cedar Rapids (43-33). Logan Martin (7-3, 3.98) is slated to get the start opposite Tanner Hall (3-3, 5.12) for the 6:30 p.m. first pitch.







