Kernels Announce Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame Class for 2025 has been selected and will be recognized with a special pre-game ceremony prior to the home game on August 28 vs. Beloit.

Bobby Knoop | A native of Sioux City, Iowa, Bobby Knoop spent 53 years in professional baseball, with over 30 of those seasons being spent in the Angels Organization. Knoop came to Cedar Rapids in 1958 and was a part of the CR Braves team that won the Three I League Championship, hitting .273 with 7 home runs and 61 RBIs across 121 games that summer. Following his time in Cedar Rapids, Knoop made his MLB debut in 1964 with the Angels and went on to play nine MLB seasons for the Angels, White Sox and Royals. The second baseman won three straight Gold Gloves from 1966 to 1968 and was named an all-star in 1966, a season he led MLB with 11 triples. His connection to Iowa took him to Quad Cities as a manager in 1975, compiling a record of 78-47. Bobby was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2013.

Nate Colbert | Nate Colbert is considered by many as the "First Star" of the San Diego Padres. The slugger was the Padres career home run leader (163), including five in one day during a doubleheader in 1972, until 2024 when Manny Machado broke his record. Colbert played 10 seasons in the big leagues for the Padres, Expos, Astros, Athletics, and Tigers, hitting a career .243 with 173 home runs and 520 RBIs. Colbert spent one season in Cedar Rapids in 1965 while the team was a St. Louis affiliate. In 81 games for the CR Cardinals, Colbert hit .274 with 9 home runs and 45 RBIs. Nate sadly passed away in January of 2023.

Johnny Doskow | Broadcaster Johnny Doskow became the "voice of the Kernels" in 1993. After his time in Cedar Rapids, Deskow made stops behind the mic with the High Desert Mavericks and the Fresno Grizzlies. In 2000, Doskow became the voice of the AAA Sacramento River Cats, a position he kept for the next 22 seasons. After filling in in 2012, Deskow broke into the major leagues as a full-time broadcaster for the Athletics before the 2023 season, a role he still holds today.

Jack Krol | After 13 Minor League seasons as a middle infielder reaching AA, Jack Krol made his biggest impact on the game as a manager. For 19 years, Krol managed across three levels of the Minor Leagues, with three games as Manager of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1978 and 1980. Krol managed the Cedar Rapids Cardinals in 1967 and 1968, compiling a 116-120 record in his time in Cedar Rapids. Krol last managed in 1993 and sadly passed away in May of 1994. Overall, his record as a manager was 1161-1141, including 1-2 in the big leagues.

Each year, the Hall of Fame Committee votes on past players, managers, front office, and community partners to nominate inductees for the next Hall of Fame Class. The nominees for the year are chosen from the 125-year history of baseball in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame is proud to honor those who have impacted the game both on and off the field.

