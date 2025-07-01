Cubs' Bats Go Cold in 6-1 Loss at Peoria

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Peoria, IL - The South Bend Cubs (28-48) couldn't crack the code on offense in Tuesday's series opener at Peoria, dropping a 6-1 result to the Chiefs (31-44). With the outcome, both teams moved to 5-5 in the second half, as Peoria allowed only three hits, all singles.

South Bend scored its only run immediately, putting runners on the corners in the first inning. Designated hitter Cameron Sisneros smacked a sacrifice fly to center field, giving the Cubs a 1-0 lead. Peoria starting pitcher Cade Winquest didn't concede anything after that, though, retiring each of the last 15 Cubs he faced. Winquest earned the winning decision in his deepest start of the season, finishing with one run allowed on one hit and no walks across six innings.

The Chiefs quickly turned the tide on South Bend in the bottom of the first inning, turning two men aboard with nobody out into two runs. With two outs and the bases loaded, left fielder Ian Petrutz dropped a single into shallow center field, plating a pair of teammates to flip the score on its head.

Though his offense couldn't overcome the early deficit, Cubs starting pitcher Brooks Caple kept his team in the game by completing five innings. The right-hander allowed just one additional run, as second baseman Jon Jon Gazdar tagged an RBI single with two strikes and two outs in the fourth inning.

Peoria would double its lead in the sixth inning, as Cubs relievers Burl Carraway and Jackson Kirkpatrick combined to load the bases. On another two-out hit, right fielder Travis Honeyman dropped a two-run single into shallow right, bringing the score to 5-1. Kirkpatrick and right-hander Kenyi Perez held that 5-1 score with scoreless seventh and eighth innings, affording the Cubs a chance to rally back.

Peoria's bullpen outperformed South Bend's, though, dealing three shutout innings to finish the game. Right-hander D.J. Carpenter handled the seventh, nullifying a threat by inducing an inning-ending double play. The eighth went to righty Randel Clemente, who struck out two in a perfect High-A debut. Southpaw Michael Watson shut the door in the ninth, getting the final out on a diving grab by Honeyman, who had lost sight of the ball in the twilight sky before recovering to make the play.

South Bend and Peoria will meet for the second of their six games at 7:35 PM ET on Wednesday night at Dozer Park.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.