Schofield-Sam Promoted, Montero Returns

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (4-5, 40-35) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- First baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam promoted to Double-A Midland

- First baseman Darlyn Montero completes rehab assignment and reinstated from the 7-day Injured List

The updated Lansing roster now has 29 active players.

Schofield-Sam, 24, is in the midst of a stunning breakout season, ranking sixth in Minor League Baseball with a Midwest League-leading .337 batting average, ranking second in MiLB with 23 HBPs, and leading the Midwest League additionally in base hits (87) while ranking second in the league in total bases (128) and OPS (.914). The native of Brampton, Ontario, was originally drafted by the Athletics in the 12th round in 2019 from North Park Secondary School.

The Lugnuts open a six-game home-and-home series tonight with the first of three games at the Fort Wayne TinCaps, returning to Lansing on the 4th of July. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







