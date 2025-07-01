Schofield-Sam Promoted, Montero Returns
July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (4-5, 40-35) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- First baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam promoted to Double-A Midland
- First baseman Darlyn Montero completes rehab assignment and reinstated from the 7-day Injured List
The updated Lansing roster now has 29 active players.
Schofield-Sam, 24, is in the midst of a stunning breakout season, ranking sixth in Minor League Baseball with a Midwest League-leading .337 batting average, ranking second in MiLB with 23 HBPs, and leading the Midwest League additionally in base hits (87) while ranking second in the league in total bases (128) and OPS (.914). The native of Brampton, Ontario, was originally drafted by the Athletics in the 12th round in 2019 from North Park Secondary School.
The Lugnuts open a six-game home-and-home series tonight with the first of three games at the Fort Wayne TinCaps, returning to Lansing on the 4th of July. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Schofield-Sam Promoted, Montero Returns - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Transactions and Game Information: July 1 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- World's Most Autographed Baseball at Day Air Ballpark Tonight - Dayton Dragons
- Kernels Announce Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- A Four Winds Field Independence Day Celebration For The Ages - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.