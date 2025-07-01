TinCaps Transactions and Game Information: July 1 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, July 1, 2025

- Outfielder Albert Fabian transferred from Arizona Complex League (uniform No. 41)

- Right-Handed Pitcher Will Varmette transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore (uniform No. 30)

Effective Monday, June 30, 2025

- Right-Handed Pitcher Clark Candiotti placed on Fort Wayne 7-Day IL

- Left-Handed Pitcher Harry Gustin placed on Fort Wayne 7-Day IL

Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-3, 37-37) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (4-5, 40-35)

Tuesday, July 1 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 75 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (0-0, 2.35 ERA) vs. RHP Brooks Auger (2-5, 6.63 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) continued to show off his impressive approach in the box with three of Fort Wayne's 11 walks in Sunday afternoon's 8-7 victory over the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).

THE STAR OF THE FUTURE: On Monday, TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries was selected for the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta. The No. 1 Padres prospect's biggest moment of the season came against Lansing on April 22, completing the third cycle in franchise history. De Vries becomes the fourth active TinCaps player to appear in the Futures Game. The Padres' current No. 2 prospect, catcher Ethan Salas, represented Fort Wayne last season. Outfielder Robert Hassell became the first to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, and Jackson Merrill played in the 2023 event. The TinCaps are one of only two teams at the High-A level to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022. After back-to-back Player of the Week awards, the 18-year-old won the Midwest League Player of the Month in April. Across 19 games, he led the league in SLG (.625) and OPS (1.003), while being tied for the league lead in triples (3). The switch-hitter also ranked third in extra-base hits (12), total bases (45), and average (.306), while being tied for fifth in RBIs (19) and tied for seventh in home runs (4).

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo is second in all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 33 free passes in the last 26 games, which includes two three-walk showings in last week's series against the Loons. Across the stretch, he has walked 28.4% of the time. Verdugo has walked in eight of his last 11 games with 15 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now tied for fifth in the Midwest League with 48 walks, tied for fourth with 10 home runs, and tied for eighth with 26 extra-base hits.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: TinCaps utility-man Ryan Jackson has reached base in all 10 games played with Fort Wayne, and is on an 11-game on-base streak, including time with Single-A Lake Elsinore. The former USC Trojan clubbed his first High-A home run last Thursday, which was his third multi-hit, multi-RBI game since being called up. Jackson has walked (64) more times than he has struck out (54) across both levels he has played at this season. He is hitting .292 across two levels while playing four different positions.

PATIENCE ALL AROUND: A large part of the TinCaps' series victory last week against Great Lakes came from their discipline in the box. Fort Wayne drew 41 walks across their six games against the Loons' staff. The club worked a franchise-record 16 walks in Tuesday night's walk-off win.

THE SHOW GOES ON: Tuesday is game seven of a nine-game homestand for Fort Wayne before hitting the road for the holiday weekend. The team will return home to host the Royals-affiliated Quad Cities River Bandits for six games before the break. The 15 games in 19 days at Parkview Field is the longest such stretch of home games this season.

THURSDAY NIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA: The TinCaps will be away on Independence Day for the first time since 2008, the year before Parkview Field opened as the new ballpark for the franchise. The organization will be hosting its annual USA Celebration on Thursday night in the final home game against Lansing in the regular season. There will be a pregame concert presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, along with Postgame Fireworks presented by Peter Franklin Jewelers.

HEADING INTO JULY HOT: Fort Wayne enters the month of July, winning its previous two series and 7 of its last 11 games. After winning 3 of 5 at Dayton, the 'Caps won 4 of 6 against Great Lakes. This is the second time all season that the TinCaps have won back-to-back series, and they are currently 6-3 in the second half.

LEAVING EM' HIGH & DRY: Despite walking 44 batters last week against the Loons, the TinCap pitching staff worked out of numerous jams. The 'Caps staff stranded 56 runners throughout the six-game set, the most in a series this season, including 17 in the series finale on Sunday.

EYEING IT LIKE A HAWK(INS): Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 19 outings dating back to April 23. Across 22 quiet innings, Hawkins has struck out 27, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for third in the league with 6 wins, tied for fourth in appearances with 24, and is 10th amongst Midwest League relievers with 42 strikeouts, while ranking 5th in K% (33.9). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

HOME COOKING: TinCaps starter Luis Gutierrez secured his first High-A win Sunday. In his third start since being called up, he allowed one earned run in five innings while striking out four. The southpaw retired 9 of the final 12 batters that he faced. Across his last four home starts, Gutierrez has a 0.72 ERA (2 ER) in 25 innings pitched with 22 strikeouts.







